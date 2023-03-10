The South Dade Senior High School concert bands received excellent ratings during a recent Music Performance Assessment (MPA) at the South Dade auditorium.
The Symphonic Band, which includes younger students, received an overall excellent rating. There are about 55 members of this band.
The Wind Ensemble, made up of mostly juniors and seniors, more experienced musicians, received an overall excellent rating. The band includes 39 members.
Some students participate in both bands. Each band was assessed on three songs and sight reading. They were evaluated on how well they played, articulation, dynamics, and intonation. The possible ratings are superior, excellent, good, fair and poor.
“Both bands played well. While it could have gone better, I was proud of the students,” said Band Director Scott Davis.
Davis wants the South Dade band to be a positive experience for the students. “Making music is fun. You get to work in a group and be part of a team and play fun music. I think the students want to be in band. They realize we work hard together and we get to know each other. It is a great social outlet. We have a great family style culture. We take care of each other. Band members help each other out.” said Davis.
As band members become more knowledgeable and experienced with their instruments, they can take on leadership roles. Those who achieve leadership roles are expected to help younger members become more proficient with their instruments.
In April, those who want to become members of the Wind Ensemble can be considered for a place in this band. They are expected to learn and play more complicated music.
Jaxson Hall plays the trumpet. He performed with the Wind Ensemble and the Symphonic Band. “It was a lot of fun. This was my second time performing at MPA. I think our band did well. I enjoy being in band. It is a lot of fun. It is like being in a family because everyone has each other’s back. I hope to be a better musician and trumpet player. I want to attend FIU and be a part of the band there,” said Hall. He is the trumpet section leader.
Nahomi Diaz plays baritone saxophone. She performed with both bands during MPA. “It was exiting but I was nervous. I enjoyed it and we performed good music. I love being a part of the band I hope to continue being in band when I go to FIU next year,” she said.
Jared Berzowski, a member of the Wind Ensemble and a percussionist said he loves being in the band and performing music. “Being in the band has been a fun experience for me,” he said.
On March 15th, members of the South Dade band will participate in a parade at Disney World. They will be performing a concert in May in the auditorium. Then members of the band will begin preparing for the Fall marching season.
