As you enter South Dade Senior High School, you will see a mural painted by the art students. It features the SD logo and Buc Nation.
The students have worked during and after school to create murals around the campus. They are always looking for ways to beautify the school.
“They are creating a home for themselves to take pride in,” said Jamie West, one of the school’s art teachers. “Many of our students are having their work displayed at the school district’s art competition and they are dedicating their time to perfecting their craft. They are taking pride in the art they are creating and developing a voice through art.
Art is a way to build skills. The students learn problem solving skills. Through art, they learn about history and math. Three art students participated in a recent water color exhibition. They were selected out of thousands of students and their work is being displayed at the 37th Annual Impressions and Water Color Exhibit at the Children’s Discovery Museum.
The students are creating a mural that will serve as a backdrop for the Somerset Arts Academy’s garden. They will be doing another mural at PATCHES that will beautify the play area.
“A lot of the murals are specific to teacher requests as well as adding their own creativity.
Lorena Santos who enjoys painting and two-dimensional work said, “I love to do traditional paintings and sketching, particularly of skulls and flowers. I am looking forward to creating art for children,” she said.
Esperanza Graffe has developed skills in oil painting and is good at fine detail work. “I like everything about art and I want to put my emotions in art. I often use color pens in creating art and I like oil painting,” she said.
Jose Ramirez is part of the Advanced Placement art program and enjoys creating abstract artwork. He has created realistic portraits of people, and also incorporates surrealistic patterns into is portraits. “I like abstraction and creating surreal art. I also enjoy working with animation. I have completed watercolor art. I hope to have a career in animation,” said Ramirez.
Marissa Bastian is in the AP art program and has an interest in animation. Her inspiration comes from a Japanese movie known as Spirited Wave. “I like to create cartoon art. I like to be creative with my art,” she said.
Yoseline Perez an AP art student loves to work with a variety of colors and pencils to create art. She is very creative with her colored pencils and experimental with her sketches. “I like to create surreal works of art and use color. I love to express myself through paintings,” she said.
Andrea Lora said that art gives her the freedom to express herself. She often incorporates aspects of her personality into her work. “I like to create oil paintings. I like to complete sketches and paintings of natural settings,” she said.
West is very proud of the work her students are doing. “This program has become my home and the students are very accepting of a new teacher,” said West. “By creating these mural we are opening new avenues for the South Dade high school community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.