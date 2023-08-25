The Homestead Senior High School football team defeated Clearwater Academy International 23 to 21 in a hard-fought preseason game.
Quarterback Joshua Townsend threw a touchdown pass to Cortez Mills and then another pass to Kevin Cascudo.
Isaac Brown had a rushing touchdown.
Ryan Rodriguz kicked a 35-yard field goal.
Eduordo Nunez and Jalen Saintil played well on defense.
“We played a really good team and did well,” said Curtis Brown, athletic director. “We made a good showing and had about 1,000 fans. They waited through a rain delay. The game started at about 9 p.m.”
Next up is Palmetto on August 25th. The team has a strong program.
“Palmetto has a good program and our players know their players,” said Brown.
Then on September 1st, Homestead faces South Dade in a cross-town rivalry game.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
The South Dade Senior High School football team is off to a good start this season.
The Buccaneers defeated Somerset Academy South Homestead 31 to 7 in a pre-season game.
The clock was running with no-stops in the third and fourth quarters.
Coach Chris Reid was pleased with the win and believes the team could be successful this year.
Quarterback Jean Calixte had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
Sedric Melvin had two receiving touchdowns.
Jakari Blackman scored a touchdown on a 50 yard run.
Demetrius Wiliams had five sacks and a fumble. He plays defensive tackle and running back. He rushed for 50 yards.
Joseph Quintanilla kicked a 42 yard field goal and was four for four on extra points.
On August 24th they faced Carol City, a team with a tradition of football success.
Then on the night of September 1st, the Bucs take on cross town rival Homestead, who was a runner-up in last year’s state championship and has many returning seniors.
“All the coaches had a meeting, and we believe we can a have winning season,” said Reid. He knows there are some coaches who don’t take his team seriously. Ried hopes to surprise them.
