Alek Manoah threw four straight balls out of the strike zone to DJ LeMahieu to begin his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Manoah stepped off the mound at Yankee Stadium with nearly 50 friends and family members in attendance to see the former South Dade star, regrouped and bounced back to retire the next three including striking out Yankees’ superstar Aaron Judge.
Manoah continued his success the rest of the way, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven to help lead the Blue Jays to a 2-0 win in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader.
“He was outstanding,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “When you saw that first walk, it was OK let's see how he does after this. After that he was really good. I think he's confidence and his passion going around the dugout, everybody felt it. This guy is going to give us a chance and he did a great job against a good lineup."
Manoah, a 2016 South Dade graduate who starred at West Virginia where he became an All-American and first-round pick in 2019, utilized his four-pitch mix with a four-seem and two-seam fastball, slider and a changeup to keep the Yankees’ hitters off-balanced, looking like a seasoned vet on the mound and not a 23-year old with just 35 minor league innings to his credit.
“A lot of tingling, but I felt really good,” Manoah said. “I just didn’t want to let the moment get too big. I train extremely hard and I like to believe my training is a harder than it is out there. That’s the success that comes out of everything that happens in the background. Being out there it was the same as if I was in the weight room or running a sprint. It was like, ‘Hey let’s be right here and give it everything you’ve got.’ Hearing the crowd and everything, I just wanted to go out there and give it all I got.”
Manoah navigated through the batting order without allowing more than one runner to reach base in any of his six frames, striking out consecutive batters on three occasions and stepping off the mound at times to give the ball a good rub before dialing back into the catcher’s mitt of Reese McGuire.
His supporters in attendance, including his mother Susana, provided plenty of cheering, which both clubs could hear throughout the sparse crowd.
"It felt like the first time we had home-field advantage because he had like 50 people and they were loud so that was fun,” Montoyo said.
Alek smiled and said, “I think everybody was hearing the Manoahs today.”
There were also plenty of people back home in the Homestead community rooting for him.
“It’s amazing, there’s a lot of kids like me that are going through it right now,” Manoah said. “Their parents probably can’t pay for that travel team, brand new bat or glove or things like that, but my goal in life is to inspire all of those kids to be able to let them know that your dreams can come true. You don’t need the best glove, the best bat, all you need is heart. All you’ve got to do is give it all you’ve got, work as hard as you can, compete every day and I just want to give them hope and let them know that is possible.
I came from there. I definitely don’t forget where I come from. All of my family means the world to me so to be inspire that community, to be able to inspire everybody back home and make them proud is a huge blessing for me.”
Although Manoah’s first four pitches were off the plate, he struck out the next batter in Rougned Odor and stayed in the strike zone most of the game, walking just one other batter and throwing 60 of his 88 pitches for strikes.
“I think those first four pitches were the most nervous and the most excitement I had all day and then after those four it was, ‘I don’t want to suck so let’s lock it in right here. Let’s start pitching,’” Manoah said.
Judge was hitless in three at-bats against Manoah.
“He’s a superstar,” Manoah said.
“Everybody stands up when he comes to the box, but that’s what I live for—competition.
