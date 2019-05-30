Homestead Senior High School, often overlooked, has noteworthy activities including the Boys and Girls Homestead Track and Field Team.
Junior Bobby Victor was recognized as the Miami Herald All Dade District 4A Athlete in the Triple Jump.
Mr. Victor took gold in the Triple Jump, Long Jump and rounded off on the first attempt 6’4 in the High Jump which made him the 2019 Districts 4A Champion.
Coach Alvarez, stated, “we have a Steller program and can compete with the best.”
This season was an up and down of performances from our athletes but we pulled it all together for Districts coming in runner up, said Kevin Myles, Alumni Coach.
“We were honored to have coached this group and expect to see them all back next season bigger, faster and stronger.” said Coach Lativia Thomas, Girls Alumni Coach.
“We have a great opportunity to compete again for the District, Regional and State Championship in the 100, 200 and the 400 with returning Sprinter Brenton Shippy, stated, Head Coach Blamour Jean-Phillipe, Alumni Coach.
Myles says, “Coach Alvarez has a good supporting cast of
coaches and exceptional student athletes who all have a desire to win. So if you want to be a part of the wining team come join us in the 2020 State Finals.”
