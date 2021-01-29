Snook is slated to reopen for recreational harvest on Feb. 1 in Florida’s Atlantic coastal and inland waters (from the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line north), including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River.
Snook are one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages anglers to carefully handle and release snook you are not going to keep, which helps them survive after being released and helps ensure the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come.
To learn more about fish handling, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Fish Handling.”
For more information about snook, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook.”
