The recreational harvest season for snook closes Dec. 15 in Atlantic state and federal waters, including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, and will remain closed through Jan. 31, 2020, reopening to harvest Feb. 1. Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.
Most state and all federal waters in the Gulf, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, closed Dec. 1 and will reopen to harvest March 1, 2020.
Seasonal closures are designed to help protect snook during vulnerable times, such as cold weather.
Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line through Gordon Pass in Collier County (includes Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County) through May 31, 2020, in response to the impacts of red tide. Snook also has a regular season closure that runs May 1 through Aug. 31. At its February meeting, FWC anticipates
discussing whether to reopen snook harvest in this area on March 1. Comment on this and other red-tide-related issues at
Visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.