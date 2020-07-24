It was a big weekend for Richard Childress Racing at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend with a 1-2 finish as Austin Dillon, grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Richard Childress, won the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, while rookie teammate, Tyler Reddick, finished second by a mere .149-seconds – his best finish all season. The team hadn’t seen a 1-2 finish in a Cup Series race since 2011 at Talladega Superspeedway when Clint Bowyer and Jeff Burton took the top two spots.
Texas marked Dillon’s first 2020 Cup Series win. It also represented his first win in 88 races. Prior to Sunday, his last triumph was in the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His first career victory was the 2017 DAYTONA 500. It has been a long time running for “AD” as his 2019 season ended without a spot in the playoffs. Prior to the race at Texas, Dillon was 24 points outside the playoff picture. Now with this win under his belt, he locked himself into the 16-driver playoff field, which starts at Darlington Raceway in September. His triumph last week came in an unexpected fashion.
After Dillon took a two-tire pit stop, he gained position behind Reddick, who chose not to pit. It wasn’t until lap 312 of the 334 lap race that he was able to surpass Reddick and hold him off on the final two restarts. The latter of the two came with just two laps to go after Denny Hamlin crashed and spun through the grass on the front stretch. It wasn’t easy for Dillon as he had to hold back two past Cup Series champions and a teammate to keep the top spot while simultaneously taking on the 135-degree heat inside the car that is synonymous with a hot steamy Texas afternoon. With perseverance, he overcame all obstacles and was treated to a Texas-style victory celebration complete with his own cowboy hat.
For any driver, not winning for 88 straight races can be difficult to take in, especially when you are labeled as a “silver spoon kid,” as Dillon jokingly referred to himself as soon after crossing the finish line. Dillon has made it evident that no matter the circumstances, nothing can bring him down. He showed a tremendous amount of determination to prove to himself and others he has what it takes to be successful. Not to mention all of the races he has won were 500+ miles. Could this be the magic number for Dillon? The next 500-mile race on the schedule comes at the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 6, which also happens to be the first race of the 2020 playoffs.
Kevin Harvick Reaches Milestone – While Kevin Harvick finished 5th at Texas, the race had a great deal of significance for the Stewart-Haas Racing no. 4 Ford Mustang driver. Harvick didn’t celebrate by taking the checkered flag, rather he went home celebrating a milestone of a different kind. Texas marked his 700th Cup Series career start! Harvick started his career out strong as he won two races during his rookie season od 2001. He captured his only NASCAR Cup Series championship in his career by winning the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2014. This year he has already compiled four wins in the first 18 races. With 700 career starts, there is no doubt he is in solid company and will be enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame shortly following the conclusion of his career. He is one of only 18 drivers to achieve this feat in NASCAR history. This impressive list of drivers includes the likes of Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty, Bill Elliott, and Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Look Back At All-Star Race – Last Wednesday, Chase Elliott was the recipient of $1 million by virtue of his victory in the annual NASCAR All-Star Race, which was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. I found it to be an exciting race as NASCAR implemented the Choose Rule and rear glow lights, which were introduced in 2019 at Champions Week in Nashville. Clint Bowyer received the honor of being NASCAR’s favorite driver and the chance to join the others in the All-Star Race.
This Week’s Racing Schedule - Kansas Speedway
Friday, July 24 - NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
7:00 pm
FS1
Kansas 200
Friday, July 24 - ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150
10:00 pm
FS1
Saturday, July 25 - NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
1:30 pm
FS1
Kansas Speedway 200
Saturday, July 25 - NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250
5:00 pm
NBCSN
*All races will air on Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90
