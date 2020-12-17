Signing Day

(front row L to R) Center Fielder Erin McGlothlin will attend South Alabama University, while both Catcher Katelin Ruiz and Short Stop Janessa Benavides will attend Miami Dade College.

(2nd row L to R) Softball Coach Leo Alvarez, Former Coach Amanda Lara, and Keys Gate Baseball Coach and proud father Rich Benavides. 

 Ira Hugh Hudson

Wednesday, December 16 was a significant day for the Keys Gate Charter Schools Softball Program and for three of its Senior players who signed Letters of Commitment.

