With everything going on in the world with Elections, Covid- 19 and city riots there are bright spotlights in the City of Homestead.
Congratulations to New Athletic Director Curtis Brown. With his vision and direction we can expect great things at Homestead Senior High School. With Brown’s unity approach, all sports - from cross country, baseball, volleyball, football and track and field - there is a wealth of Community support.
Head Track Coach Israel Alverez stated, “This season was truly an opportunity for Homestead to bring back some real hardware competing at the state level with Brenton Shippy, (100, 200, 4x100), Richard Williams (Pole Vault, 300 Hurdles), Malique Cookson (Long Jump, Triple Jump), Tyric Fransico (High Jump, the 4x100, 4x400 relay teams) and with Freshman Stand Out Angel Thomas.
Although our track season was cut short, ten out of eleven of our
student athletes have signed into college or the armed forces, which is the main goal, and says a lot about our program per Head Coach Kevin Myles, Alumni. In addition, congratulations to DeShawn Troutman for signing to University of Miami and David Ealey to Georgetown University (System Miami, Inc. notables).
Coach Lativia Thomas, Alumni, says, “We are just so proud of our athletes and what they have accomplished and we look forward to building a stronger team.
