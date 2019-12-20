Gag grouper will close to recreational harvest in Gulf state and
federal waters Jan. 1, 2020.
The same day, several species of grouper will also close to recreational and commercial harvest in Florida state waters of the Atlantic and all state waters off Monroe County.
This Atlantic seasonal closure includes gag, black, red, yellowmouth, and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby. A similar
closure will also occur in Atlantic federal waters.
For gag grouper, state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties will reopen to harvest April 1st through June 30th and Sept. 1st through Dec. 31st.
All other Gulf state waters (except waters off Monroe County, which follows the Atlantic state season) and all Gulf federal waters will reopen June 1st through Dec. 31st.
In the Atlantic and state waters of Monroe County, several species of grouper, including gag, will reopen May 1st.
Grouper information, including Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico grouper
regulations, is available online. Go to MyFWC.com/Fishing and select
“Saltwater Fishing” then “Recreational Regulations” and “Groupers.”
