Miami, FIU, and FAU combined to have seven players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft with 11 more signing as undrafted free agents.
FAU tight end Harrison Bryant was the first player selected from the three schools when the Cleveland Browns picked him in the fourth round with the 115th overall pick. Bryant was the recipient of the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end after catching 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.
“I’ve had a few teammates from FAU play with the Browns and have heard a lot of great things,” Bryant said. “When I got that call I was extremely excited and just ready to go up there and go to work and do whatever I can to help the team win.”
FIU quarterback James Morgan was also selected in the fourth round by the New York Jets, giving the two Conference USA rivals picks before Miami had one.
Defensive back Stanley Thomas-Oliver III was also picked in the seventh round by Carolina. It was the third time FIU had had two players picked in the draft with the last in 2013.
“It was absolutely fantastic,” Morgan said of the draft-day all. “I’m here with my family. It’s an experience that was incredible. I’m going to remember it forever. A dream come true for me. I’m so excited to be a member of this
organization.”
The Hurricanes had four players drafted with linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (Jacksonville) and running back DeeJay Dallas (Seattle) being picked in the fourth round. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn (Minnesota) was a fifth-round pick while defensive end Jonathan Garvin (Green Bay) was picked in the seventh and final round.
Quarterman, a four-year starter with 356 career tackles, was selected by his hometown team.
“It’s an awesome blessing to play for any team in the National Football League, but being able to stay home is just a different feeling," Quarterman said. "I’m just so happy that I have the opportunity to do it because most people don’t get a chance to do that. Repping the brand has always been a thing for especially Jacksonville with that 904. I’ve been throwing my ‘4’s’ up since I got to college so I’m excited.”
Garvin, who had 12 ½ sacks in his three years at Miami, was glad to be selected and the Packers have already announced he will wear No. 53.
“Just was joyful,” Garvin said. “I think anybody who has this dream from childhood realizes be joyful so that’s what I was. I was jumping up and down, excited about it. I let everybody finish their words on the phone before I started celebrating, but I was able to get it in.”
Miami also had four players sign as free agents as wide receiver Jeff Thomas and defensive end Trevon Hill signed with New England, cornerback Trajan Bandy inked with Pittsburgh, and safety Romeo Finley signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.
FIU had four players sign as free agents in running back Anthony Jones (Seattle), running back Napoleon Maxwell (Chicago), defensive lineman Teair Tart (Tennessee), and defensive back Isaiah Brown (Buffalo).
FAU linebacker Rashad Smith, who attended Homestead Senior High School, signed with the Chicago Bears. Smith was named the Defensive MVP of the
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl as he helped the Owls to a win over SMU. Owls offensive lineman Brandon Walton (Buffao) and defensive back James Pierre
(Pittsburgh) also agreed to free agent deals.
Undrafted free agents sign contracts ranging from a few thousand dollars to six-figure to essentially participate in a tryout to make the team. If they make the team, they are in line to receive more.
