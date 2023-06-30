Zoo Miami’s Animal Health Team, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, and the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), successfully released two adult female loggerhead turtles off of the beach at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Naples, FL.
The two individuals, named “Fanny” and “Gouda,” arrived at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital on March 14th, 2023 and March 28th, 2023 respectively.
Upon arrival, both individuals were suffering from Red Tide exposure, were extremely lethargic, and covered with barnacles. In addition, they were severely anemic and emaciated. Weighing between 150-170 pounds each, they received a broad spectrum of supportive care ranging from IV fluids and nutrition, to antibiotics and de-wormers. In addition, they also received a good cleaning to remove the barnacles and algae from over much of their bodies.
After months of daily care, Fanny and Gouda made a remarkable recovery and were cleared for release. Since both had originally been rescued on Florida’s gulf coast between Naples and Tampa, the decision was made to release them in the same general area.
In preparation for their release, both turtles were carefully removed from their recovery tanks at the Sea Turtle Hospital and given one last good scrubbing. They each received flipper tags to supplement their microchips and facilitate identification in the future. Both animals were then carefully loaded into a transport van for the 2 hour drive to Naples.
Upon arrival at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, the team was met by staff and volunteers from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Conservancy of Southwest Florida who assisted in unloading the turtles from the transport van and carrying them on special boards down to the beach.
Once they were place down on the beach a few yards from the water, their security straps were undone from the boards and both turtles made their way back to the ocean to the joy of everyone who played such an important role in their rehabilitation and successful return.
