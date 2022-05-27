South Dade Senior High School math teacher Oscar Fabra inspires his students through more than academics.
The 60-year-old once again placed well as a sprinter in the 2022 National Senior Games presented by Humana, May 10-23, 2022, held in Fort Lauderdale.
Fabra took third place in the 400-meter sprints, fifth place in the 200-meter and helped the relay team bring in a silver medal.
Competing strongly is one thing and this year Fabra was also selected as one of 12 Humana Game Changers, out of over 12,000 total athletes. Mark Mathis, Director of Corporate Communications at Humana explained the process.
“Identifying the recipients of this award is taken very seriously. For example, this year we worked with the National Senior Games Association to distribute a survey asking athletes to share their story. We received thousands of responses and after reviewing the brief information they shared we scheduled follow-up calls to learn more. We spoke with dozens of athletes and took several factors into consideration to finalize our 2022 Humana Game Changers. We really strive to ensure the athletes we select exemplify healthy aging and motivate others to live a healthy lifestyle. We were inspired by Oscar given his commitment to running, overcoming adversity and being an inspiration to all, including his students, and were pleased to recognize him as a 2022 Humana Game Changer.”
Although Fabra’s story as a runner might have started when he was young in Cuba, circumstances were such that he couldn’t continue in sports.
He immigrated at age 34 and taught in different schools before coming to South Dade High School in 2006 and was diagnosed with colon cancer the following year. Surgery and later treatments stretched into months as he was finally able to return to teaching a few weeks before the 2008 school year ended.
“My doctors had suggestions to eat healthier and start exercising to help me get stronger in case the cancer came back,” Fabra said of his decision to change his lifestyle. “I stated jogging first for several months, then began running.”
He joined a Christian baseball league in 2009 as well and then added runs like the Mercedes Benz 5K in Miami.
At age 49, he started noticing the Senior Games and someone suggested he compete. He was almost old enough and when someone else remarked on his bursts of speed on the baseball field, that led him to the idea of sprints for his category. “I started training and my first competition was 2012.
I got a bronze medal in the 200-meter, and it went from there.”
Not surprisingly, his students are curious as they see or hear about him in the news and ask why he does what he does. “I tell them it’s because it helped save my life. I talk to them about motivation; that’s what you need. They often don’t know what they want to do yet about college or careers.”
Older friends wonder, too and he acknowledges he pushes them in the direction of a healthy lifestyle and more exercise. “I tell my friends they don’t have to compete; just run for fun and to be healthy.” Fabra has no plans to slow down. “I will continue for as long as I can; maybe not always at high level competition, but every other day for sure. I feel stronger and better. I still want to try to get a gold – Pittsburgh is next year.”
“The National Senior Games Association (NSGA) has released the dates for the 2023 National Senior Games presented by Humana, scheduled for Pittsburgh. The massive, multi-sport championship event for adults 50 and older will be held in the City of Champions July 7-18, 2023.” (https://nsga.com) Social media - FB, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter
