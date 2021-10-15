Runners of all ages are attracted to a unique scenic bridge race above the Upper Florida Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades. The annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run is scheduled Sunday, Nov. 14.
The 2021 event features a half-marathon and a 5k run/walk. The USA Track & Field–certified course is to start and finish at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, mile marker 107.9. Runners traverse the panoramic 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge — considered the entryway to the Florida Keys — part of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway that connects mainland South Florida to Key Largo.
A meet-and-greet party with appetizers and drink specials is planned Friday, Nov. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Key Largo Conch House, mile marker 100.2.
Runners can pick up race packets between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at First State Bank in Key Largo, mile marker 97. Packets also are to be available on the morning of the race beginning at 5 a.m. at the starting line at Gilbert’s Resort access road.
A Saturday evening “Pasta Party” dinner for runners to “carb up” is set for 6-8 p.m. at Doc’s Diner, mile marker 99 bayside. Tickets are $25 per person and are to be available for purchase in advance at keylargobridgerun.com.
Sunday morning, shuttle transportation is to run between Key Largo School, mile marker 105, and the race’s starting line. Half-marathon and 5k entrants start at 6:30 a.m. Competitors are to occupy the southbound lanes of the bridge.
At a post-race “after party,” awards are to be presented to the overall top three male and female finishers, overall masters male and female finishers and the top three finishers in different age groups. All runners receive a T-shirt, cap and medal upon completion.
Nonrefundable race entry fees are $110 per person for the half-marathon during October, and $115 per person in early November. Special pricing for run clubs is available. Entry fee for the 5k run/walk is $55 per person ($40 for entrants ages 17 and under).
Online registration is open. Go to keylargobridgerun.com
