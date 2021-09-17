The problem with an invasive species is recognizing the problem and finding solutions can take time which allows the creatures to propagate beyond what can be easily controlled. The voracious lionfish, native to the Indo-Pacific, has been causing severe impact to indigenous fish populations throughout the North Atlantic and Caribbean. Some areas have seen as much as a 95% reduction is certain native species and up to 65% is not uncommon. Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF), headquartered in Key Largo, has been leading efforts to protect local reefs through different measures. The most notable are the periodic Lionfish Derbies where teams gather for an event that combines cash, ecological, and fun rewards.
In a press release, REEF reported, “Twenty teams took to the water and collected 1,251 invasive lionfish during the 2021 Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival.” They were able to fish from sunrise to sunset both Friday and Saturday, September 10-11 with the closing festival Sunday, September 12th that included lionfish tasting, live music, and other activities. The Postcard Inn Resort & Marina in Islamorada hosted the friendly competition where more than $6,000 in cash and prizes were given in multiple categories.
“The ‘Most Lionfish’ category included the competitive Apex Predators division and the Reef Defenders division for casual lionfish hunters. Team Forever Young led the Apex Predators with a 564 lionfish, a new record for this derby. Team Pain Killer finished second with 265 lionfish, and team Massai Warriors placed third with 142 lionfish. Fourth place went to team Salty Spine Slayer with 18 lionfish. In the Reef Defenders division, team Squid INK won first place with 50 lionfish. Team Good Will Spearfishing brought in 43 lionfish for second place, team Wild Hogs Dive Club took third place with 35 lionfish, and SWC Inc. placed fourth with 22 lionfish.
Competition was extremely close in the largest and smallest lionfish categories. Team Massai Warriors won first place in the “Largest Lionfish’ category with a 436 millimeter lionfish, more than 17 inches long. Team Pain Killer’s second place fish measured 421 mm, and team Forever Young took third place with a 404 mm fish. The smallest fish of the derby was 69 mm, harvested by team SWC Inc. Team Gini’s Tonic won second place with a 70 mm fish, and team Wild Hogs Dive Club brought in a 77 mm fish to receive third place. Team Wild Hogs Dive Club also brought in a 77 mm live lionfish to be displayed in an educational exhibit at the REEF Campus.”
Alli Candelmo, Ph.D., REEF Conservation Science Manager was happy with the results. “The annual Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival demonstrates how our community can actively combat the lionfish invasion and make a difference. Sunday was a stormy day in Islamorada, and we really appreciate all of the vendors, teams, volunteers, and festival attendees who stuck it out in the rain and helped make this year’s lionfish derby a success.”
Although the Lionfish Derbies have become big affairs, REEF’s dedicated staff and volunteers have sessions such as Collecting and Handling and Lionfish Jewelry Workshops throughout the year. This is only one of the many important programs REEF develops and manages to, “Support Ocean Conservation and Education”. From young to old, there are actions anyone who cares about the health of our waters can engage in. To learn more, visit https://reef.org; REEF Headquarters, 98300 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037; Phone: 305-852-0030; Fax: 305-852-0301; email: reefhq@REEF.org Social media platforms are Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
