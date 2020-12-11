‘Tis the season and during these challenging times, it’s not just people that need some holiday cheer, the animals at Zoo Miami also love to receive special “gifts” to celebrate this time of year.
Throughout the year, zookeepers work together to create a variety of enrichment to mentally and physically stimulate the animals under their care. Creating items such a “fruitsicles” where an animal’s favorite fruit is frozen in the center of a block of ice, encouraging the animal to lick or scratch through the ice to get the treat, or filling a tube with insects and mealworms requiring an animal to figure out how to get them out, are just some examples of that enrichment. During the holidays, the staff puts in extra effort to make the enrichment a bit more festive.
This year, our sloth bear, “Hank,” got a gift box filled with mealworms and his favorite bear chow, wrapped in polar bear paper that he happily ripped into while quickly sucking up the contents.
Our adult Asian elephants Dalip and Nellie ate their Holiday tree that had cantaloupes and apples for ornaments while the youngster, “Ongard,” ate his snowman that was decorated with peanut butter, sugar-free gelatin and a variety of his favorite fruits and vegetables!
Our jaguars, “Reina” and “Adonia” got to stroll through “Candy Cane Lane” and explore through gift boxes while also savoring “bloodsicles” which are blocks of ice made with blood from meat.
Finally, our troop of Chimpanzees, Niger, Hondo, Samantha and Bubbles, thoroughly enjoyed exploring their habitat that had been decorated with a variety of holiday ornaments including a large Santa, a 6 foot tall snowman and a variety of gift boxes and tubes containing many of their favorite fruits and vegetables. In addition, they received special containers filled with diluted vanilla and chocolate Ensure as well as red Gatorade which they drank with great enthusiasm!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.