Try your hand at saltwater fishing Saturday, Sept. 7, without needing a saltwater fishing license. License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.
This day is part of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates.
To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/License.
For fishing regulations and tips, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.
To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
