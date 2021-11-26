Florida residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license on Nov. 27.
All other regulations apply such as bag limits, seasons, size restrictions and gear requirements.
There are eight license-free fishing days each year including four freshwater and four saltwater.
Fishing licenses can be purchased through the Fish | Hunt FL mobile app, at 1-888-FISH-Florida or at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
All fishing license fees are used to support fish and wildlife conservation in Florida and help attain additional funding from the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration program.
