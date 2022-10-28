The Miami Hurricanes hosted the Duke Blue Devils last Saturday. The Canes turned the ball over eight times against Duke…..IN FOOTBALL! Miami lost the game 45-21. When you commit eight turnovers, you lose, there is really nothing more to say. So I won’t!
Men’s Basketball
The Canes open the season with an exhibition against Indiana
University of Pennsylvania at 2:00 on Sunday, Oct. 30th. Tickets for the exhibition are FREE! Bring the family and friends. Here are the home games through the end of November; Nov. 7th Miami hosts Lafayette @ 7:30 , Nov. 11 UNC Greensboro @ 7:00, Nov. 15 Florida A&M @ 7:00, Nov. 23 St. Francis College (Brooklyn) @ 6:30 and an ACC-Big 10 matchup with Rutgers on Nov. 30 @ 7:15. All home games are played on campus at the Watsco Center and tickets are available at the box office or by calling 800- GOCANES.
Women’s Basketball
The LadyCanes November home schedule is Nov. 2 @ 6:00 against
Barry University, Nov. 7 @ 4:00 against Maryland Eastern-Shore (this will be followed by the Men’s game against Lafayette), Nov. 10 @ 11:00 AM vs Stetson (hundreds of elementary school children are bused in, provided lunch and gifts and they cheer like crazy), Nov. 13 @ 1:00 Boston University and Nov. 16 @ 6:00 Florida Atlantic University. All home Women’s games are also at the Watsco Center and tickets are $5 for general admission with not a bad seat in the house.
Women’s Tennis
Miami will host the Fall Invite on Nov. 4.
Admission is FREE. Teams and times not yet set. All info will be available on the Hurricane Sports app or on the Hurricane Sports website. Matches are played on campus at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on San Amaro Drive. Women’s Volleyball The home contests are played in the Knight’s Sports Complex on San Amaro Drive. All matches are FREE ADMISSION. November contests are Nov. 4 @ 7:30 vs Georgia Tech, Nov. 6 @ 1:00 vs Clemson, Nov. 18 @ 7:00 vs Syracuse and Nov. 23 @ 3:00 vs FSU.
Swimming and Diving
Meets are held at the Whitten Center Pool in the middle of the Campus. The two remaining meets this year are FSU @ 1:00 on Nov. 4 and a three- way contest with Northwestern and Army at 2:00 on Dec. 17. FREE ADMISSION for all Swimming and Diving events.
Soccer
The regular season is over. If post season play is announced I will report. Soccer is played at the on campus Cobb Field and ADMISSION is free.
Baseball
The season starts in February. Season tickets are available now. Miami played a fall exhibition against FAU up in Boca Raton last weekend and the only info I have is that the Canes won 11-9 .
Miami has a beautiful campus and I hope some readers go up alone or with friends and family and enjoy all that is offered. The MetroRail’s ‘University’ stop is at the campus in Coral Gables. Go Canes and be well all !
