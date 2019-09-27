Join NASCAR driver Ross Chastain on his quest for a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship by purchasing the Melon Man Ticket Package at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The native of Alva, located on Florida’s west coast, is currently competing for a title in his first ever NGOTS playoffs and sits in second place as the Truck series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8. Chastain made waves earlier this season when he decided to change his schedule and make a run at the NGOTS championship after previously competing to make the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Chastain has three Truck series wins and has led 392 laps this season.
Homestead-Miami Speedway will be offering the Melon Man Ticket Package for $125.
Fans who purchase this package will receive the following:
• 30-minute meet & greet with the Melon Man before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, November 17.
• Melon Man Hat
• Front stretch east/west ticket to Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship race
• Add-ons available
The 2019 Ford Championship Weekend is the culmination of 18 consecutive years of crowning NASCAR champions at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
To purchase the Melon Man package and buy tickets to Ford Championship Weekend, November 15-17, visit www.HomesteadMiami
Speedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).
