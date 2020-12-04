Much of what has been talked about as it pertains to the 2020 NASCAR season has been about all of the great teamwork that took place in maneuvering through a challenging year. And rightfully it should, knowing what a monumental task it was and seeing how it all came together, many of the pieces of the puzzle being placed into their appropriate spots right up to the championship event in Phoenix on November 8.
One thing we can’t lose sight of is many of the great storylines that took place in 2020, specifically things that transpired on the track’s surface. As I’ve said many times, despite the fact that there were very few to any fans in attendance for all but the first four races of the season, it was clear from the outset that the drivers and their teams were determined to treat 2020 just like any other season. In their minds the stakes were just as great and the grand prize just as rewarding.
In fact, success might have been even more difficult due to the numerous changes that were implemented in order to accommodate a full 36-race slate in the Cup Series, 33 races in Xfinity and 23 in Trucks. There were many barriers to overcome and the drivers who rose to the occasion and declared himself a champion for 2020 undoubtedly earned it in many ways they never thought possible.
For several years – and even earlier this year - we have talked about the breakthrough of NASCAR’s youth movement, and in 2020 this was in full swing as Chase Elliott captured the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Of his five wins on the year, three came over the final five races. This included a win at Martinsville in the final race of the Round of 8 to propel him into the championship race in Phoenix the following week. Once there, he dominated en route to becoming a part of just the third father-son combination in NASCAR history to record championships.
Having turned 25 last week, it’s apparent Chase will be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come, just like his Hall of Fame father, Bill, was in the ‘80s and ‘90s. It’s clear that Chase has learned a lot more than just how to race car driver from his father, as being around the sport for his entire life has made him keenly aware of all facets of the sport, from how to handle to the media to how to interact with your sponsors.
In 2020, while veterans Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin combined for 16 wins, many of those youngsters were able to break through and garner victories, an indication that many of them could be an annual part of NASCAR’s playoff push.
Both William Byron and Cole Custer compiled their first career victories this past year, propelling both into the Playoffs. Byron was in his third full-time Cup Series season in 2020 with Hendrick Motorsports after capturing the Xfinity Series crown in 2017. Custer, a rookie in 2020, was part of the Stewart-Haas foursome of Cup drivers after competing in the Xfinity Series Championship 4 in both 2018 and 2019. While neither driver was able to advance past the first round of the Playoffs, their success this past year, as well as overcoming obstacles in this unusual season, will serve them well as they progress in their respective careers.
Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney are two other drivers who are in the early stages of their careers and who continue to experience success. Bowman won early in the season in Phoenix, the second win of his career. While the 27-year old didn’t record another victory the remainder of the year, he advanced to the Round of 8 in the Playoffs and recorded top-10 finishes in seven of the 10 Playoff races. Blaney, who won’t turn 27 until the final day of the 2020 calendar year, became the third of the Team Penske trio to register a win in 2020 when he took the checkered flag in Talladega. It marked the fourth straight year in which he recorded a win to the Playoffs. Despite not being able to get out of the Round of 12, he finished in the top-7 in each of the last five races and six of the last seven.
Two other rookies, although they didn’t win in 2020, showed enough promise to make you think they will be a part of the Playoff talk in the not-too-distant future. Christopher Bell, the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, had six top-10 finishes on the year for Leavine Family Racing, including a third-place showing at Texas in the third to last race of the year. He will move over to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021. Tyler Reddick, the NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in 2018 and 2019, had seven top-10 finishes in 2020 for Richard Childress Racing, including a second-place finish at Texas in June.
Remember, rookie seasons in any sport can be difficult enough. And when you are doing it with no practice or qualifying, and with a majority of the interaction with the rest of your team being virtual, it makes it that much harder. We look forward to seeing how much they all progress in 2021, and also welcome a new crop of youngsters into the Cup Series, most notably Chase Briscoe, who won nine times in the Xfinity Series this year and will be driving for Stewart-Hass Racing starting in 2021.
