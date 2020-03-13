The Homestead Broncos were overmatched by the right arm of Miami Beach sophomore Osnel Rojas.
Rojas struck out 11, including seven in a row at one point, over five innings to lead the Hi-Tides past the Broncos 12-2 in six innings.
“He was a hell of a pitcher, that’s the best guy we’ve faced all year,” Homestead head coach Bruce Berman said. “He had a good slider, his fastball was good, he’s a good pitcher and he’s only a sophomore. He’s got a good future. He shut us down.”
Homestead (3-6) scored two unearned runs off Rojas when a wild pitch and an error resulted in a run and a throwing error by Rojas led to another.
Emmauel Baerga, Christian Ocasio, and Michael Padron had the only hits for the Broncos, who were plagued by five errors, three wild pitches, and two balks.
“Some breakdowns, some plays that have to be made and they didn’t make them,” Berman said. “We’re usually better than that. We’re young, it happens.”
Manuel Fernandez (1-1) pitched five innings and allowed eight hits and six runs, one earned in his second outing of the season. He struck out four and walked one.
“He did a great job,” Berman said. “We put him on the hill a couple games ago and he threw a two-hitter. Today they only squared up one ball, but other than that if they were wood bats they would have been broken bats. They
were little nubbers and not hit real hard. He’s got good control.”
The Hi-Tides led 6-2 after five innings and blew the game open with a six-run sixth as the Broncos used three pitchers to get through the inning with the Hi-Tides sending 12 batters to the plate combining for four hits and four walks.
“We’re not real deep in pitching and I knew when I had to take Manny out it was not going to go too well,” Berman said. “But we tried, we battled with them the best we could.”
Miami Beach senior Anthony Figueroa had three hits, two stolen bases, and knocked in a run and senior catcher Oliver Rojas also had three hits. Freshman Jean Carlos Aleu led the Hi-Tides with three RBIs, but did so without recording a hit.
MIAMI BEACH 12, HOMESTEAD 2
Miami Beach 102 126 – 12 12 3
Homestead 000 110 – 2 3 5
Osnel Rojas, Trigoura (6) and Oliver Rojas. Fernandez, Barnes (6), C.Granela (6), Franco (6), and Ader. W – Osnel Rojas. L – Fernandez. 2B – Miami Beach: Figueroa, Oliver Rojas.
Records – Miami Beach 3-3, Homestead 3-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.