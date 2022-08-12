Internationally renowned fishing guide, Captain Rick Murphy, and his wife Kathy Taylor Murphy, founders and owners of RM Media, have made a major
donation to the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment at the Zoo Miami Foundation in support of wildlife conservation as part of the overall mission of Zoo Miami to share the wonder of wildlife and help conserve it for
generations to come.
RM Media produces several popular fishing shows named, “Sportsman’s Adventures,” “Florida Insider Fishing Report,” and “Texas Insider Fishing Report” seen on a variety of networks including Discovery, Bally Sports and ESPN 2.
On a recent episode scheduled for airing in the 2023 season, Captain Murphy invited Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill to accompany him on a fishing expedition for the invasive Snakehead fish in South Florida.
Snakeheads are a voracious predatory fish that have been introduced into South Florida freshwater canals from Asia and Africa. Like many other invasive species in Florida, there is serious concern that Snakeheads could outcompete native species of fish and eventually displace them, causing changes and perhaps irreparable damage to native ecosystems. The show helps to educate the audience about the challenges presented by non-native species while offering a way to help control them. It was during the show that Captain Murphy surprised Ron Magill by pledging a $10,000 donation to the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment. Today, he and his wife formally presented that check.
“All of us at RM Media understand the importance of protecting our natural resources. We are firm believers that we have a responsibility to not only preserve and conserve our fragile and priceless ecosystems, but also to educate others, especially our youth, about the importance of being good stewards for future generations to enjoy these treasures,” said Captain Murphy. “We strongly believe in what the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment does in helping to protect our wild places and Kathy and I, along with everyone at RM Media are happy to support those efforts with this
donation.”
“Captain Rick Murphy is an institution not only in South Florida, but throughout the fishing world. He plays a major role in inspiring others to enjoy our beautiful outdoors while helping to make fishing an important economic engine to support conservation.
We are honored to receive this very generous support from him and
everyone at RM Media,” said Ron Magill. “It will go a long way in future conservation efforts.”
