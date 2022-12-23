U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) applauded the signing of their Restoring Resilient Reefs Act into law as part of the annual defense bill.
The legislation will reauthorize and modernize the Coral Reef Conservation Act of 2000, strengthen NOAA’s Coral Reef program, and give new and innovative tools and resources to the non-federal partners who are closest to the crisis in American coral reefs: states, territories, and local communities.
“I saw firsthand the devastated condition of our coral reefs when I toured the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and I promised a comprehensive response. This new law will ensure federal agencies are partnering effectively with state and local governments and non-governmental organizations to restore our dwindling coral reefs. The Florida communities that rely on the health of these critical ecosystems cannot be left behind. This is a pivotal moment in the battle to save our corals and protect our coastal communities.” said Senator Rubio.
“Our coral reefs have been pushed to the brink of extinction, and we need to act now to save them. Our new law puts federal funding in the hands of states and territories to manage and restore the coral reefs that our communities, oceans, and coasts depend on.” said Senator Schatz of Hawaii.
“The Restoring Resilient Reefs Act is a great win for Florida’s environment, and will build on our efforts to help restore and protect our coral reef ecosystems. I’ll never stop fighting to make sure future generations can enjoy all that Florida has to offer.” stated Senator Scott “Coral reefs are vital to Hawaii’s environment, providing a rich habitat for marine life while helping to protect our coastlines and prevent flooding. However, decades of pollution and ocean warming caused by climate change have left corals in Hawaii and around the world at risk of extinction.
As we work to protect and restore coral reef ecosystems, I’m glad that President Biden has now signed the Restoring Resilient Reefs Act, which includes my legislation to create prize competitions that will help incentivize innovation and inspire creative solutions to protect coral reefs. I’ll continue fighting to protect Hawaii’s coral reefs and all of our natural resources for generations to come.” said Senator Hirono.
U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) led the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Our Florida coral reefs are national treasures that contain part of the most diverse eco-systems on planet Earth. Time and time again, we've witnessed how the effects of climate change, overfishing, pollution, and development have threatened the vitality of coral reefs around our coasts. I’m thankful that our legislation with Senator Rubio was included in the FY23 NDAA and will help protect our environment – specifically our precious habitats for marine life. I look forward to seeing key federal programs reauthorized and funded to help stop the deterioration of our coral reefs. In Florida, our way of life certainly depends on it.” stated Rep. Soto The Restoring Resilient Reefs Act increases authorizations for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Coral Reef Program from $16 million to $45 million annually.
This landmark legislation also authorizes a state block grant program for $12 million annually to support state efforts to manage and restore coral reefs, and $4.5 million annually for Pacific and Atlantic coral reef cooperative institutes.
Together, these provisions represent a major step forward for coral reef stewardship.
