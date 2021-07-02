Officer Jessica Diaz and United States Fish and Wildlife Officer Jared Briley received a call from dispatch in regards to an injured bird off of Indian Key Fill in Islamorada.
Officers arrived and located the injured / sick Osprey, USFWS Officer Briley and Diaz were able to capture the bird and it was transported to the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center.
After an examination and running some tests the staff the the Wild Bird Center explained to the officers that they osprey had parasites and was very underweight for its age and weight.
They were able to nurse the Osprey back to health and after weeks of rehabilitation as Officer Diaz was able to join Florida Keys Wild Bird Center staff in the Ospreys release back into the wild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.