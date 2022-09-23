Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) wrapped up their annual September Lionfish Derby with 919 invasive predators captured by multiple teams.
The two days of fishing on Friday and Saturday September 9 and 10, 2022 culminated as usual with an outdoor festival Sunday, September the 11th, at the Postcard Inn Resort & Marina. Education and fun were blended with dissection and cooking demonstrations as to how to manage the deadly spines of the fish.
For some, it was their first time to try the delicious fish that’s similar in taste to hogfish. Games, interactive booths, and live music were other activities.
Summary results were provided by REEF. “More than $6,500 in cash and prizes were awarded to teams who brought in the most, largest, and smallest lionfish. The “Most Lionfish” category included the competitive Apex Predators division and the Reef Defenders division for casual lionfish hunters.
Team Forever Young led the Apex Predators with 400 lionfish. Team Massai Warriors finished second with 116 lionfish, and team ZooKeeper placed third with 115 lionfish.
Fourth and fifth place went to team Wynwood Dive Crew with 46 lionfish, and team The Hunters with 21 lionfish. In the Reef Defenders division, team Men of Science won first place with 74 lionfish.
Team Squid Ink brought in 55 lionfish for second place, team Will 2 Spear won third place with 46 lionfish, and Barnacles placed fourth with 19 lionfish.
Competition was close in the largest and smallest lionfish categories. Team Squid Ink won first place in the “Largest Lionfish” category with a 401 mm fish, nearly 16 inches long.
Team Forever Young’s second place fish measured 395 mm, and team ZooKeeper won third place with a 391 mm fish.
The smallest fish of the derby was 82 mm (just over three inches!) harvested by team Men of Science. Team Barnacles won second place with a 92 mm fish, and team Forever Young brought in a 95 mm fish to win third place.
Team Men of Science also caught an 82 mm live lionfish, to be displayed in an educational exhibit at the REEF Campus.”
As an organization at the forefront of developing programs to take action against the voracious predator that can decimate local species populations, the derbies are a way to involve more people as also seen in the news release.
“Everyone can play a role in this conservation effort, whether it’s by removing or eating invasive lionfish, or helping to spread awareness about the issue. We are so thankful to all of the derby teams, volunteers, and festival attendees who helped make the Florida Keys Lionfish Derby &
Festival a success,” said Alli Candelmo, Ph.D., REEF Conservation Science Manager.”
REEF does hold the derbies under permit in the NOAA Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Supporters included organizations and businesses of Ocean Reef Conservation Association, Triad Foundation, Ocean Conservancy, Postcard Inn Resort & Marina, Sharkey’s Sharkbite Grill, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Forever Young Spearfishing, ZooKeeper, and Mesara Foundation.
On a different note, a new, free professional development opportunity with Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is being offered to address diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (IDEA). Registration closes Sunday, September 25, 2022, and a few positions are still open. Details provided by REEF: “Facilitated by Dr. Janelle Abela of Diverse Solutions, the 'Best IDEA' Learning Group will meet virtually for 1.5 hours each month from October 2022 – March 2023. The goal of these sessions is to increase capacity building and outreach to better serve the Florida Keys community’s economically, racially, and culturally diverse residents. Participants will be equipped with tools and activities to become better managers, leaders, teachers, and allies.
Participation is open to individuals affiliated with a nonprofit organization or education institution serving the Florida Keys community. This includes staff, volunteers, and board members. Visit www.REEF.org/idea for more details and to register.
The course is valued at $1,695, but is offered at no cost to participants, thanks to the Michael Dively Social Justice and Diversity Endowment at the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.”
To learn about all the important programs to carry out REEF’s mission of protecting biodiversity and ocean life by actively engaging and inspiring the public through citizen science, education, and partnerships with the scientific community, go to www.REEF.org.
