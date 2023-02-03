The Redland Middle School Future Farmers of America (FFA) program recently hosted six college students who are national FFA officers. They college students are spending a year going to schools and industrial centers to promote agricultural education in secondary schools.
They presented motivational speeches to the FFA members at Redland and worked with them on team building exercises. One involved setting an imaginary stream that everyone had to cross by dropping paper which were imaginary stepping stones. They all had to work together to get across.
Melany Linares, a seventh grader and secretary of their FFA club enjoyed meeting the officers. “I like the leadership activities we did with the officers,” she said.
Magaly Benitez, a seventh grader and the vice president of Redland’s FFA also enjoyed the event. “This was good. I enjoy working on community projects,” she said.
Gracie Murphy, an FFA officer from Southern Illinois University was pleased to visit Redland and spend time with the students. “We do workshops and encourage the students to believe in themselves. We do team building exercises to show them how they accomplish goals by working together,” she said.
Jessica Herr, an FFA officer from Pennsylvania State University said, “We enjoyed visiting Redland and encouraging the students here.”
Also, two Florida State officers visited the following day. They shared some of the opportunities that students have in middle school and high school with FFA. This includes tractor driving, working with livestock, starting small businesses enterprises and leadership activities.
“I am glad the students are able to meet with state and national officers because they see how large and expansive the organization is.” said Wayne Worthley, the agriculture and food science teacher at Redland. He runs the FFA and the Future Career Community Leaders of America programs. The FFA used to be known as Future Farmers of America but it now is only known by its acronym FFA because the organization seeks to be more than a farming oriented. The organization seeks urban students as well.
“The FFA program is good because it motivates students to enhance their learning by participating in competitions. We have public speaking, parliamentary procedure,tractor driving and a discussion meet on agricultural policy,” said Worthley.
The Redland FFA students are growing 800 plants they will enter into the M-D County Fair and Exhibition in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.