Redland Middle School continued its tradition of honoring the father–son relationship and the mother-daughter relationship with two special programs.
Redland hosted Doughnuts and Dads where about 70 fathers came to the school and got to spend some quality time with their child.
Math coach Bryan Villeta led the event, planned to help create bonds among fathers, their children and the school community. The students and their fathers played various games including one involving hula hoops and then saw a presentation on the negative impact of drugs on youth and teenagers.
“This was a noteworthy event for fathers who were able to spend time with their children. They were able to enjoy some doughnuts together,” said Samuel Louis, principal of Redland Middle. Uncles, grandfathers, and other male role models were encouraged to attend.
Muffins and Moms was another successful event at Redland. About 115 mothers participated and spent time with their children. The mothers received a gift of plants from the school’s magnet agricultural program. The plants that were given to the mothers had received awards at a recent fair. The students and their mothers played various games together. They discussed the five languages of love which include acts of service, quality time, gift giving, physical touch and words of affirmation. Aunts, grandmothers and other female role models were encouraged to attend.
Monica Sanchez, the assistant principal who coordinated the event said, “This event was awesome. We had double the number of participants (since last year). It was good to see mothers connect with their middle school age students. We played trivia games together. I hope we made a solid connection among mothers and their children. They are reaching an age where students begin to grow apart and become more independent,” she said.
Redland Middle received the Merit School of Excellence Award from Magnet Schools of America for the second consecutive year. Principle Louis traveled to Dallas, Texas to accept the award.
“We have provided a well-rounded experience to students in terms of magnet school offerings. We have a major emphasis on diversity, and we have 20 different nationalities, many from Hispanic nations,” said Louis. “We have a phenomenal magnet lead teacher, Loan Tran, who led the team alongside district staff to prepare the documentation for submittal to Magnet Schools of America. We are honored to have earned this distinction for two consecutive years and we look forward to repeating this in the 2023/2024 school year.
