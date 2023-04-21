Gates that lead into homes in Redland come in all types. Some are standard while others are decorated with creative metalworks or painted.
The same can be said of gardens in an area where exotic blooms thrive alongside a variety of greenery. Ponds and waterfalls might be featured, or paths laid out through palms and shrubs.
How much time and effort people can and do devote to a garden covers a wide range. Saturday, April 22, 2023 marks the first time since COVID the South Dade Garden Club will hold their popular Redland Garden Tour.
Five different gardens are scheduled and as before, the tour begins at Miami-Dade County Fruit and Spice Park located at 24801 SW 187th Avenue,
Homestead.
Check-in time is 10:00 a.m., and ticket sales will close at 2:00 p.m., with advance tickets of $35 through Event Bright and $40 the day of the event.
Attendees will be provided a brochure and map of the gardens available for viewing. Gardens may be visited in whatever sequence individuals choose and according to a press release from the Garden Club, “There will be tables at each stop with complimentary refreshments of food and drinks. There will also be food trucks at some of the locations, in case you want to purchase a whole meal.”
It is a self-guided tour and it’s important to dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes; closed toe are recommended.
The South Dade Garden Club will celebrate their 100th year in 2024 and proceeds from the tour help support their scholarship fund.
For more information about the tour or the club in general, contact Lucy Reese at (786) 972-1400.
Tickets can be purchased at the event or through: https://www.eventbrite.
com/e/redland-private-garden-tour-tickets-576484660137?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse
If you have never had the opportunity to visit the Fruit and Spice Park, adding in a tour might need to wait for another day or you might include extra time.
The 37-acre park’s Mission and Vision are shown on their website, “Mission: To expand and enrich peoples understanding of our connection to the plant kingdom from the past, present, and future. Vision: Our Garden strives to be the preeminent collection of ethnobotanical significant plants from around the tropics, instilling an appreciation for the value of the natural world and inspiring sustainability across this and future generations.”
For more information go to https://redlandfruitandspice.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
