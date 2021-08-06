The 2021 recreational and commercial spiny lobster season starts Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2022.
Learn more about bag limits, size limits, where you can harvest and other regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Lobster,” which is under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab. Get your recreational license and spiny lobster permit at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Looking to keep up to date on Florida’s saltwater fishing regulations? Find them on the Fish Rules app. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com.
Don’t forget to use care around corals and other marine life as well. You can visit FLCoralCrew.com to join the FL Coral Crew and learn more about coral-safe diving practices and how you can help.
If bully netting this season, please keep lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the shoreline. Please also be considerate of others by keeping sound levels low when near shoreline residences.
Certain Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary zones called Sanctuary Preservation Areas, Ecological Reserves and Special-use Research Only Areas are CLOSED YEAR-ROUND for harvesting and are NO-TAKE ZONES. These areas are marked by yellow boundary buoys.
New Coral Reef Protection Areas within Biscayne National Park went into effect in 2020, closing all harvest of lobster in five areas.
Visit https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/bnp
Best Practices for Safety & Success
1. Measure each lobster correctly, and measure while still in the water. Carapace (hard part of shell) must measure greater than three inches!
2 . Use the dive flag. Put it UP when diving, and take it DOWN when underway. Divers must stay within 300 feet of their dive flag (or 100 feet if in a channel).
3. Six means six! Limit is six lobsters per person, per day, ALL day in Monroe County. No double-dipping trips.
4. It is a felony to damage, molest or take lobster from traps in state or federal waters. Recreational trapping is prohibited.
5. Check and replenish ALL necessary boat safety gear.
6. Idle speed when within 100 yards of a boat displaying a dive flag.
7. It is prohibited to touch coral, bump corals with dive fins, stand on coral and/or anchor your boat on coral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.