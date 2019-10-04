The Florida City Razorbacks 8U team kept their unbeaten season alive with what they do best.
Combining a strong defense with an impressive running game.
Dewonne Martin scored two touchdowns to help lead the Razorbacks to a 12-0 win over the Richmond Giants.
“My offense can score at will,” Razorbacks head coach Elvis Bridgeman said. “I got a running back who when he touches the ball he can go the distance. Nobody can stop him.”
Martin scored on a 26-yard run up the middle in the second quarter and added a 50-yard touchdown down the left sideline in the third quarter.
The Razorbacks also got steady contributions from Xavier Baker, Charles Pollox, Jaylen Green, and Torry Brady.
“We came in and played head’s up football,” Bridgeman said. “We stood our ground. Everybody is trying to beat us, but right now we have to play with our heads up and keep the offense out of the end zone.”
The Razorbacks improved to 4-0 on the season.
“We are 4-0 and looking to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs,” Bridgeman said.
Richmond
(2-2) 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Florida City
(4-0) 0 6 6 0 -- 12
Florida City – Martin 26 run (kick missed)
Florida City – Martin 50 run (kick missed)
