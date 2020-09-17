This will be our last Rain Barrel workshop for this Rainy Season (there will still be rain).
If you would like to purchase a rain barrel thru our program please register as soon as possible. This event will sell out of barrels at and will not have additional rain barrels on hand until next year, 2021, as COVID staffing issues with supplier have made barrels more difficult to obtain.
Note: we do have a limited supply of free rain barrels for schools only.
The drive thru safe pickup site will be at the Fairgrounds for this event.
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rain-barrel-workshop-wdrive-thru-barrel-pickup-tickets-120054649689
