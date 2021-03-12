One of the things I am so proud of here at Homestead-Miami Speedway is that we host so many events, including many that are outside the box of motorsports. In addition to having one of the most exciting event weekends in NASCAR (like we did just two weeks ago with the Dixie Vodka 400 and the Contender Boats 250), the track property is used for more than 300 days a year for different kinds of events.
Such is the case this weekend with our first CHALLENGEMIAMI™ Triathlon Festival, which kicks off Friday, March 12 and concludes on Sunday, March 14. CHALLENGEMIAMI™ is a part of CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® - an organization led by athletes to help enhance race experiences for athletes and their families. CHALLENGEMIAMI is also part of the global CHALLENGEFAMILY triathlon series. We can’t wait to welcome the athletes and families. As the organization says, it’s #AllAboutTheAthlete and #WeAreTriathlon.
The CHALLENGE MIAMI Festival weekend will include a wide array of events catering to athletes of all ages and abilities. Events scheduled this weekend include: Middle Distance Pro Triathlon, Pro-Am Spring Relay Triathlon, Sprint Distance Triathlon, 5K Walk/Run, Junior Challenge Triathlon (Kid’s Race) and Middle Distance Duathlon.
The top six male and female finishers in each age group will qualify for entry in THE CHAMPIONSHIP, to be held in May 2021 and May, 2022 at the x-bionic sphere in Samorin, Slovakia.
In addition, the festival weekend also boasts $60,000 in prize money for age-group Middle Distance athletes. Overall male and female podium finishers will be awarded up to $750.00 for first-place finish. In addition, all age group athletes finishing first in their age group will be awarded $250.00.
The great thing about the triathlon is that the beautiful and vibrant communities of Miami-Dade County, as well as the Florida Keys, will be yet again showcased to people from all over the country who are making the trek to our venue.
We have an incredible history of racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway, from NASCAR to INDYCAR to Trans-Am to a host of other forms of motorsports. Now, we get to add human-powered racing with multisport to our venue.
I love what one of the scheduled participants, Andrew Starykowicz, said: “I am stoked to watch the level of competition that prize money brings to the age group Middle Distance athlete field. In addition, I’m looking forward to racing at one of the most unique speedways in the United States. The track has variable banking of 18-20 feet in addition to a true 1.5-mile oval with 2.21-mile road course. Whether you are a professional or everyday athlete, this will be an epic race experience.”
Indeed it will be. Similar to CHALLENGE DAYTONA, which was held in December at Daytona International Speedway, CHALLENGEMIAMI, includes many unique features which consist of three lakes, two beaches, a nursery as well as a 2.21-mile road course. The swim portion of the competition will take place on the infield lake which spans about a quarter-mile. The true oval offers all athletes a flat and fast course, which will surely lead to memorable finishes and personal records.
It’s going to be an incredible weekend. The weather is going to be absolutely Florida perfect, too! For information on the event and how you and your family can be a part of it, log onto www.Challenge-Miami.com or Homesteadmiamispeedway.com.
As For Auto Racing.....
For many years, Homestead-Miami Speedway has provided a safe alternative with a legalized form of drag racing event open to everyone 18 and older with a valid driver’s license and proof of registration/insurance. It’s our “Fast Lane Friday” event and we were so excited to continue that in 2021. The next round is just around the corner on Friday, March 19.
Drivers are able to race their cars against other street-legal cars on the 1/8 mile drag strip (frontstretch pit road for the NASCAR drivers) as many times as they would like throughout the night, from 6:00 pm – 12:00 am.
Tickets for driver participants are $20 in advance on-line or $25 at the gate. Each vehicle must purchase a minimum of one driver participant ticket. Additional guest passes are available for $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Because of the ongoing pandemic, attendance is currently limited to 200 driver participants and everyone entering the facility must adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols.
Information on upcoming dates and applicable COVID-19 guidelines can be found at www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com.
As for NASCAR so far this year, it’s off to an incredible start with four surprise winners and close, door-to-door action. Who would have thought that Michael McDowell, listed as a 100-1 longshot, would pull off the improbable, winning the season-opening DAYTONA 500. Then came a pair of youthful drivers, Christopher Bell and William Byron, won at the Daytona Road Course and our place - Homestead-Miami Speedway - respectively. Kyle Larson, who was reinstated in January following his suspension from NASCAR, continued his comeback story with a victory this past Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Combine that with NASCAR Xfinity Series victories by youngsters Ty Gibbs and Myatt Snyder, along with AJ Allmendinger’s win last Saturday at Las Vegas, and the 2021 campaign has been highlighted by intrigue and unpredictable outcomes. This kind of competition bodes well for a thrilling regular season for the sport.
This weekend, NASCAR continues its west coast swing with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway. The ARCA Menards Series will also join the fray. Like the races thus far, I think we will see some incredible action, and who knows, maybe another surprise winner…..or will one of the favored veterans like Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, or the track’s most recent winner, 2020 Cup Series Champion, Chase Elliott, get back to Victory Lane. Tune in to FOX, FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 or MRN and find out.
NASCAR ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Friday, March 12 at 7:30 PM (ET)
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway
Tune In: MAVTV, TrackPass and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90/MRN
Saturday, March 13 at 5:30 PM (ET)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix Raceway
Tune In: FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90/MRN
Sunday, March 14 at 3:30 PM (ET)
NASCAR Cup Series INSTACART 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Tune In: FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90/MRN
UPCOMING HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY EVENTS
March 12 – 14 - Challenge Miami Triathlon
March 19 - Fast Lane Friday
April 2 – Fast Lane Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.