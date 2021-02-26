The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series both come to Homestead Miami Speedway this weekend.
With two races in the books the teams come south from Daytona where they raced on both the Super Speedway and Road Course. In the four races there were three new series winners.
In the two Xfinity races, Austin Cindric, last year’s champ won on the oval for his 1st win at Daytona. And Ty Gibbs, in his first start in the series, won on the road course. The 18-year-old is the grandson of his team owner Joe Gibbs. On the Cup side there was Michael McDowell who got his first series win in the Daytona 500 and Christopher Bell got his first win in Cup on the Road Course.
Coming into this Saturday’s Contender Boats 250, the drivers number one and two in the points standings are Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton, respectively. Both did well in the HMS races last year with Burton winning the Hooters 250, while Cindric was runner up. In the next days Contender Boats 250 Burton was 8th and Cindric 10th. Chase Briscoe who won the race and Ross Chastain who finished 3rd now drive in the Cup Series and will be racing in the Dixie Vodka 400.
Denny Hamlin, who won last year’s Dixie Vodka 400, sits atop the Cup driver standings followed closely by Joey Logano who won at Homestead in the 2018 Ford EcoBoost 400.
Last year’s runner up at HMS and Series Champion Chase Elliott sits 5th in the current standings.
With new winners and seasoned performers on the 1.5 HMS oval, both the Contender Boats 250 and the Dixie Vodka 400 promise to be exciting races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.