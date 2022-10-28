With Air Force fighter jets circling amazingly close overhead, making my way down Tallahassee Road this past Sunday into Homestead Motor Speedway (HMS), definitely felt like a welcome return to race weekend!
Complete with all the spectacle and traffic race day brings, I and others filed into the track ready for the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, and the roar of NASCAR’s finest engines erupting into the afternoon.
Last time I was here – in a 2019 pre-pandemic world – it was a bit cooler, but temperatures this year were perfect for all of the local raceway's attractions and spectators.
As country music star Kip Moore entertained the crowds at a pre-concert, anticipation built even more as fans got seated in the stands, Pit Stop Road cabanas, infield beach, and the infield tailgating spots ready for revving.
Adessa sang the National Anthem, holding the word ‘free” in a rousing, long, and goosebump-inducing way, foreshadowing the race to occur.
Fresh off her role as Dolores Madrigal from Disney’s Encanto, the Afro-Latin singer, songwriter and Miami native, is definitely on her way to even greater super stardom as her rendition drew huge applause.
Kip Moore then returned from rocking the audience and started the contest off with “drivers, start your engines,” and the race was indeed on and to even more thunderous cheers.
In the stands, people like Wayne Parker from Mississippi, a 20-year NASCAR fan, explained how much he loved the race and being at HMS for his second time.
“Being in Florida,” said Parker. “I like Florida, so that has a lot to do with it.”
For local first time attendee Sergio Delgado, of Palmetto Bay, he was simply stunned.
“I’m blown away,” said Delgado, “It’s amazing!”
Normally a NASCAR TV watcher, Delgado offered advice for others who haven’t been out to HMS before.
“Try this, come experience this at least once, it’ll blow your mind,” said Delgado. “It’s surreal to see it.”
Delgado also thoroughly enjoyed the earlier aspects of the Dixie 400.
“How everything’s coordinated, the jet fighters, the national anthem, the way it’s orchestrated,” said Delgado.
Homestead native and longtime HMS visitor Maria Carrillo watched the race from one of the Pit Road Cabanas and talked about the excellent work done for it.
“I love it, it’s been an amazing ride, the city of Homestead and NASCAR did an amazing job getting this race together,” said Carrillo.
Carrillo also noted her favorite things during the first half of the race.
“The pre-race activities, all the vendors, and especially the weather,” said Carrillo.
One of the best part though, Carrillo said, is the food, especially from Rico Tacos. She also discussed why she enjoys coming out to races at HMS.
“It’s a family event, there’s something for everyone,” Carrillo said “...It’s a really cool event for adults and children.”
Other race lovers, like Lauren Waetjea from DelRay Beach, appreciated the varied audience at HMS.
“It’s a more diverse crowd here, it’s awesome, I love seeing it”, said Waetja, “...I love this track, it’s got that old-school, pub-cool feeling, I just love it.”
Watjea also talked about why coming to the Sunday afternoon event is a much more immersive experience than watching it on TV.
“It’s a different thing to be in person, and feel it, smell it, all the senses are heightened,” said Waetja. “I think the more people can get out to the track, in person and experience it, the better.”
For Watjea, seeing the fan interactions during the NASCAR contest along with the up close access to the cars was also a highlight of being there.
“One of my favorite things about it is just seeing how excited people get,” said Waetja. “Every time I go down and watch a pit stop, or anything like that, I get goosebumps every time, it never gets old.”
Making my way to the infield halfway through the race, courtesy of one of the numerous golf cart drivers buzzing about, Emilio Morales Jr. of Homestead talked about what he noticed regarding the fans he had been shuttling throughout the afternoon.
“Believe or not, how courteous and happy going they are,” said Morales.
A member of Sacred Heart Church’s Knights of Columbus Council 4998, Morales and other Knights helped with attendee transportation, with Morales also telling me about the groups he had been driving throughout HMS.
“To me…a lot of families came out today,” Morales said, “not too many single people, I see everybody in families.”
As an example of this, I met one of the many families doing some infield tailgating, and happy to be back after the pandemic reduced numbers of people out to do so.
Heather Bean, from Port St. Lucie, enjoyed the race with her husband and some friends from Texas, and explained how grateful she was to be able to still enjoy it during the previous COVID-19 restrictions.
“I feel like NASCAR was one of the most friendly sports during the Coronavirus. They were still racing, and still let the fans come in,” said Bean. “They kept it at a minimum, they kept capacity lower than normal, but they were still there and I appreciated that.”
Making my way to the infield beach along the backstretch of HMS, I spotted paddle boarders, canoers, and other sun soakers frolicking in and around the water, while Alex Sensation – international DJ and radio personality – performed a Latin-music set at the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Infield Beach Bash.
Speaking with one of the paddle boarders after he enjoyed the spring-fed seven-acre lake there, Dwight Pardo of Fort Lauderdale, spoke about his experience at the Dixie 400.
“I always wanted to go, and this is my first race,” said Pardo, “It’s awesome.”
Pardo also talked about his paddle boarding, another new adventure for him.
“This is my first time actually, I did really [good] at it, better than I expected,” Pardo said.
He then commented on the beach at HMS and its uniqueness.
“That fact that they made a beach inside a race track,” said Pardo “Amazing!”
And amazing was definitely the theme of the day, despite at the end of it, Florida’s Ross Chastain losing out to Kyle Larson.
Nonetheless, for fans like Alejandro Garcia and his family, it was a Sunday success.
“Everything was really good…everything was really nice, we had fun, it was a good race.”
Garcia also said he liked the ability to see the race aspects up close, and now that he and his family have come for the first time, it won’t be their only time.
“I think this type of race,” said Garcia, “We will come often.”
As such, Garcia also said why others should do the same.
“This is a really good experience for you and your family, you have to try it,” said Garcia, “And when you try it, you will find out it’s definitely a great experience.”
