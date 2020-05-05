The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to headline a draft class that includes 11 selections.
“It was a dream come true to be able to have this opportunity,”
Tagovailoa said. “I’d honestly like to thank owner Stephen Ross, G.M. Chris Grier, and coach (Brian) Flores for giving me this opportunity. This is special for not just me, but for my family as well.”
Tagovailoa threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns while completing 69.3-percent of his passes in three seasons at Alabama and will be looking to help lead the Dolphins, who chose a quarterback in the first round for only the
second time since picking Dan
Marino in 1983. Ryan Tannehill in 2012 was the other.
The Dolphins also picked USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson in the first round with the 18th overall pick and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with the 30th pick, giving the Dolphins the most first-round picks by any team.
“As we sit down and talk about it, we’re just looking for good football players,” Grier said. “At the end of the day there’s a criteria we’re looking for, but they’ve got to be good football players--smart, tough, competitive.”
Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Robert Hunt and Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis were second-round picks, Texas safety Brandon Jones was picked in the third round, and Georgia offensive guard Solomon Kindley was a fourth-round pick.
North Carolina defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge (fifth round), Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver (fifth), LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson (sixth), and Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry (seventh) rounded out the draft class.
The Dolphins are coming off a 5-11 season, Flores’s first as head coach.
“We’ve got a long, long way to go,” Flores said. “I think it starts with the virtual meetings and then when the time comes when we get back on the field together and get to practice a lot of hard work has to be done for us to become a good team. It’s not easy.”
