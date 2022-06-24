Golfers can enjoy a nine-hole round without greens fees, sand traps or golf carts during the popular Conch Scramble charity golf tournament.
Set for Saturday, Oct. 1, the Islamorada event delivers a casual-play, unique on-the-water experience where the target greens float and biodegradable golf balls turn into fish food.
Up to 50 teams of golf boats can enter this “par-tee” on the water to have a “hole” lot of fun honing their swings and raising money for charity one shot at a time. Boating and golf enthusiasts also can participate as spectators, attending the kick-off party Friday, Sept. 30.
The 6-10 p.m. party traditionally includes games, food and drinks and locally crafted beers. A silent auction and a 50/50 cash raffle highlight the evening fun. The Islamorada location is to be announced the week of the event at conchscramble.com and on the event’s social media channels.
During the tournament, teams of four and a designated golf boat driver, or "caddy," make stops at Islamorada waterfront venues and come ashore to tee off. Each player takes shots at the floating holes using biodegradable golf balls that dissolve into fish food after 90 hours in the water.
Teams are to meet Saturday for an 8:30 a.m. breakfast, hole location assignments and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Organizers are to confirm details. Hole locations where patrons can see and cheer on the fundraising teams in past events have included Islamorada Fish Company, Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar, the Oceanview Inn & Sports Pub — known locally as the “OV” — and Marker 88. The 2022 hole locations are to be confirmed closer to the week of the event.
At the golf round’s ninth and final hole, an awards ceremony is to be held with trophies presented to the three top-scoring teams. Additional honors recognize the best hole location, most team spirit and best costumes. Proceeds from the lighthearted golfing challenge help fund Florida Keys charities.
Online team registration opens July 15. Fees are $650 and include tickets to the kick-off event. Nongolfers are encouraged to attend the Friday kick-off festivities and can purchase tickets for a $50 donation beginning July 21, 2022.
Event information and team registration: conchscramble.com
