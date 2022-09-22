Miami’s Hurricane Football fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 17-9 last Saturday night in front of 107,245 frenzied fans at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas and a national audience on ESPN.
The Canes had 27 first downs and failed to score a TD on an evening they never turned the ball over. A&M had only 16 first downs yet two TDs.
UM had 175 yds rushing, A&M 124.
UM passed for 217 yds, A&M 140.
The Canes sacked the Ags QB Max Johnson three times while the talented A&M defense never brought Tyler Van Dyke down.
One might ask, so what happened? A combination of dropped passes, poor special team play, a subpar QB performance and especially untimely penalties would be the answer.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal offered his opinion in post game comments, “We obviously played hard, played physical, played tough. We showed that we can compete in a difficult environment, but competing in itself is not enough, you’ve got to execute. You’ve got to prevent shooting yourself in the foot. We have a high-character, competitive team. We’ve got to get back to work and get better.”
The Wide Receiver group has been the question mark to date and the mid-week foot injury to Xavier Restepo, who Cristobal described thusly, “X is far and above the leader…and is missed tremendously.” along with in-game loss of Jacolby George thins the receiving group down to Key’Shawn Smith, Michael Redding III, SDHS’s Frank Ladson, Romero Brinson, Brashard Smith and Isaiah Horton.
We won’t be noting the pass droppers here. I’m sure they are staying after practice catching balls and looking forward to chances at redemption.
With the score tied at 3-3 in the 1st Q, Miami held A&M, forcing a punt that was uncharacteristically misplayed due to a poor decision by a normally reliable decision maker.
Three plays later, LJ Johnson Jr. ran it in from the one and the Ags were up 10-3.
It was a difficult day for Van Dyke. Not having Restepo, UMs leading receiver and TVD’s go-to guy and roommate while he was competing in front of 107 thousand screaming Ag supporters made for a tough day.
Van Dyke was 21-41 for 217 yds with 0 TD and 0 int. The penalties, especially an offensive lineman illegally downfield call late in the game also led to the downfall.
The Hurricanes are a very good team and that was evidenced by their play in Texas. As heartbroken as many players are from Saturday’s final score I’m sure the net result will be a great bump in team wide confidence. From day one the coaching staff has stressed improving ‘between the ears’ and I foresee mental errors becoming less and less a factor in the future.
Canes fans, Mario and his staff are building a foundation with a vision for the future and Canes Corner is bought in totally.
Now, some good stuff - the TEs were great, led by Will Mallory’s team leading six catches.
Expect Mallory and fellow TE Elijah Arroyo to be on the field together often while Restepo is out and become primary TVD targets.
The OL- zero sacks against a front seven filled with nothing but 5 and 4 star recruits. The OL play also led to RBs Henry Parrish Jr. gaining 85 yds on 16 carries and Jaylan Knighton toting the rock 14 times for 79 yds.
Then there is the Defense. Coordinator Kevin Steele was named ACC Coordinator of the Week for his groups efforts. The DL had 12 hits on A&M QB Johnson as well as the aforementioned three sacks. Ags RBs were held to 3.9 yds/carry. LBs Corey Flagg Jr, Caleb Johnson and Keontra Smith were standouts. Avante Williams made an incredible tackle that kept the Canes from going down 7-0 on the opening kickoff. Safeties James Williams and Kam Kinchens both continued their season long NFL quality play. Homestead’s own DJ Ivey allowed zero catches and was singled out by Defensive Coordinator Steele’s words, “DJ is practicing at a high level and it’s showing up on Saturday.”
Next up, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders bring their spread offense and aggressive defense to Hard Rock Stadium at 3:30 Saturday 9/24 fresh off a 49-6 whooping over Tennessee State. Both teams are 2-1 going into the contest and Vegas has UM as a 27 point favorite. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network and available for streaming on ESPN Plus. Please check local listings for more possible broadcasts. Tickets are available and it’s a great atmosphere up at the Hard Rock this year. Go Canes!
