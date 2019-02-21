Orange Bowl Senior Showcase Provides Opportunity For Local Players - South Dade News Leader: Sports

Orange Bowl Senior Showcase Provides Opportunity For Local Players

Posted: Thursday, February 21, 2019 9:25 pm

Orange Bowl Senior Showcase Provides Opportunity For Local Players By Christopher Stock South Dade News Leader | 0 comments

Even though Signing Day has passed, a number of seniors are still looking for opportunities with colleges.

Over 300 seniors participated in the third annual Orange Bowl Senior Showcase at St. Thomas University hoping to catch the eyes of coaches with over 40 colleges in attendance.

“Seeing all of these colleges come out here is very cool,” Southridge linebacker Xavier Johnson said. 

Southridge was well-represented at the event with Marvin Strong, Lionel Long, Matthew Moulton, Jeffery Williams, Daniel Griffiths, Malique Newberry, and Johnson participating.

“It was a pretty good event,” Moulton said. “There was a lot of exposure to new colleges. It’s pretty much a second chance who haven’t signed. It’s an

opportunity to get into college.”

South Dade defensive tackle Alex Vega, Palm Glades Prep athlete Malikk Kennedy, and Westminster Christian defensive end Gavin Roberts were also in attendance.

Players went through a variety of tests including the bench press and running the 40-yard dash. They also participated in position drills, 1-on-1s, and 7-on-7s.

“It was good, I learned a lot and saw a lot of people,” Griffiths said. “I got a lot of opportunities. It’s a second chance for us who got overlooked.”

Posted in on Thursday, February 21, 2019 9:25 pm.

