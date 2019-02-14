Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase - South Dade News Leader: Sports

Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase

Posted: Thursday, February 14, 2019 7:45 pm

The Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase for unsigned seniors will be held Saturday (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) at St. Thomas University.

The free event is an opportunity for players to earn scholarships

with Division II, Division III, and NAIA coaches expected to be in

attendance.

Players will go through testing including the bench press, vertical jump, short shuttle, and the 40-yard dash as well competing in position drills, 1-on-1s, and 7-on-7.

