Every point matters.
Ryan Norberg added another championship to his credit by edging
Rolison Performance Group teammate Hannah Greenemeier by one point to win the X30 Senior SKUSA Winter Series held at AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex.
“It was definitely a challenging series” Norberg said. “Hannah is a teammate of mine so it’s always difficult running against a championship contender that you share everything with. She was driving well all season. It was really a tough championship. I’m glad to come away with the championship. I would have preferred to have a better result this weekend, but a win’s a win and I’ll take it.”
Norberg, a 21-year old from Orlando and a four-time SKUSA USA national champion, finished ninth in the fourth and final round while Greenemeier placed third, giving Norberg the narrow victory.
“I think we might have had a bad set of tires because in warmups and all day yesterday we were fast, but in qualifying we put on a new set and it wasn’t quick,” Norberg said. “I’m pretty sure that’s what affected us.”
Greenemeier, a 17-year old from Parker, Colorado, led the first 16 laps of the 22-lap race before slipping to third as Arias Deukmedjian took the checkered flag.
“We both fought really Rhard and Ryan’s a great teammate. It’s one point, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m happy with how the year started and I’m ready to keep going.”
“I felt like I drove a great race,” Greenemeier said. “I gave it all I had. Out in front the head wind was just so massive that it was hard to lead. Once the two that caught me got by, I was one of the fastest karts. There’s nothing I could really do.”
Oddly, Norberg won the championship without winning a race in the four rounds, placing second twice, third, and ninth.
“This is probably the hardest championship I’ve had to compete in,” Norberg said. “I’ve never won a championship where I didn’t win a race so that shows how crazy it was. It paid to just be consistent.”
Norberg will be participating in the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour with stops in Ocala and St.
Petersburg before he and Greenemeier will be competing in the SKUSA Pro Tour, which begins with WinterNationals in New Orleans on March 13-15.
“I’m looking forward 2020, this is my third year in senior so I feel now I know how to deal with the pressure and what it does to me so I’m not going to let it overcome me this year,” Greenemeier said. “I feel like I’ll be better off and for Pro Tour we’ll win some races and maybe a championship.”
Antonelli Continues Domination
Italian 13-year old Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is a part of the Rosberg Racing Academy, continues to dominate the competition.
Antonelli, the 2019 WSK Super Master Series champion, won all eight races in the X30 Junior and KA100 Junior divisions to claim two Winter Series titles. He won the final X30 Junior race by 4.2 seconds and the KA100 Junior race by 6.7 seconds.
RACE WINNERS
Round 3: Jed Perkins:
Ignite Sr/Ms; Oliver Wheldon: Micro Swift; Miguel Costa, Mini Swift; Renato Jader David: X30 Master; Olin Galli: X30 Senior; Andrea Kimi Antonelli: KA100 Junior and X30 Junior; Billy Musgrave: Pro/Pro2/G1/G2; Nathaniel Cicero: KA100 Senior.
Round 4: Evan Stamer: Ignite Sr/Ms; Oliver Wheldon: Micro Swift; Max Garcia, Mini Swift; Renato Jader David: X30 Master; Arias Deukmedjian: X30 Senior; Andrea Kimi Antonelli: KA100 Junior and X30 Junior; Billy Musgrave: Pro/Pro2/G1/G2; Nathaniel Cicero: KA100 Senior.
Round 1: James Perkins: Ignite Sr/Ms; Kyle Wick: Pro/Pro2/G1/G2; Oliver Wheldon: Micro Swift; Santino Ferrucci: KA100 Senior; Renato Jader David: X30 Master; Max Garcia: Mini Swift; Patrick Woods-Toth: X30 Senior; Andrea Kimi Antonelli: KA100 Junior and X30 Junior.
Round 2: Gabby Chavex: Ignite Sr/Ms; Kyle Wick: Pro/Pro2/G1/G2; Kai Johnson: Micro Swift; Nathaniel Cicero: KA100 Senior; Renato Jader David: X30 Master; Sebastian Wheldon: Mini Swift; Hannah Greenemeier: X30 Senior; Andrea Kimi Antonelli: KA100 Junior and X30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.