On Friday 3/19 at 7 PM the Miami Hurricanes (9-4,5-3 ACC) were the highest ranked ACC team, #6 nationally and coming off six consecutive wins looking forward to their weekend series against longtime rivals the unranked Florida State Seminoles (7-6,4-5 ACC).
Less than 48 hours later Miami Baseball’s world was turned upside down. Florida State dominated Miami in every aspect of the contests, winning 13-1 on Friday , 9-1 Saturday and 12-0 Sunday.
Miami was held to 5 hits made 3 errors and struck out 10 times Friday and things got worse.
On Saturday Canes again only managed 5 hits, committed 4 errors and went down swinging 12 times.
Sunday came with more of the same, 3 hits, 3 errors and 12 Ks.
With this fiasco over, Miami is now (9-7,5-6 ACC), the sixth highest ranked ACC team, #19 overall.
FSU (10-6,7-5 ACC) walked away from ‘The Light’ “ at #17 on a five game winning streak.
If Miami wants to be part of regional play in June they have to be more aggressive, confident at the plate, run the bases smarter and clean up our defensive play. Hopefully this past weekend was an anomaly and can be a lesson that makes Miami Baseball stronger while motivating our Canes.
If not, we’re done!
Next up is Florida Atlantic (10-7) midweek up in Boca Raton then off to Charlottesville for a three games series with the Virginia Cavaliers (9-10,3-9 ACC).
It’s a long season. Miami can be very good and have success in regional play, even dream of Omaha. How the Canes rebound from the past weekend is crucial. The talent is there. Is the character and coaching? Only time will tell!
A BASKETBALL NOTE - the landscape in both Men’s and Women’s BB is a vast unknown with all players virtually free agents and no transfer restrictions to immediate eligibility. Both coaches Katie Meier and Jim Larranaga have asked the players to make their future plans known by April. Updates on recruiting , transfers and current players decisions will be reported as they become known.
