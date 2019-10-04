The No. 1-ranked South Dade Buccaneers were not at full strength, but it sure looked like it.
Back-up quarterback Alejandro Urrea accounted for 190 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Buccaneers to a 48-0 win over the Coral Reef Barracudas.
“This is what we wanted,” South Dade head coach Nate Hudson said. “Coming off an emotional game (against Norland) and having a couple of weeks to prepare, I thought it was a good win.”
Urrea, a junior, completed 7 of 12 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
“It was fun, it was my first time starting,” Urrea said. “I learned a lot with a lot of ups and downs, but overall it was fun.”
Trevon Sanders caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Ladaker also caught a touchdown pass while Tadanian Shropshire and Freddie Bruce had rushing touchdowns. Carl Dunklin and Tyler Johnson returned fumbles for scores.
South Dade (5-0) held Coral Reef (2-4) to minus-1 yard of total offense on 44 plays and forced three turnovers on consecutive offensive plays while knocking quarterback Jonathan Krogh out of the game in the second quarter.
“They weren’t as good as us, but we still came out to play,” Johnson said.
South Dade’s starting quarterback Kelvin Durham and top running backs Chezzy Mathews and Willie Thomas were held out with minor injuries. The Bucs also played without wide receiver Jermaine Hawkins, who has been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, and cornerback Harry Henderson.
Johnson forced a fumble sacking Krogh and Dunklin found the ball, wrapped it around his back, and ran untouched into the end zone for 29 yards to open the onslaught by the Bucs.
“Attack, that’s all I saw,” Dunklin said. “It feels good to get in the end zone with my team celebrating with me.”
Sanders got his day started by catching a short pass and taking it up the left sideline for a 54-yard touchdown on his fifth reception of the season with all five going for scores.
“When I caught the ball I already knew what I wanted to do as soon as I saw there was space on the sideline,” Sanders said.
Sanders also had receptions of 31 and 30 yards, and had two carries for 20 yards, giving him 256 yards of total offense on the season.
“He’s been huge,” Hudson said. “He’s been one of our big-play receivers all year.”
The Bucs poured it on in the second quarter scoring 22 points keyed by causing turnovers on three consecutive offensive plays. Linebackers Tavarius Corbitt and Bryan Valdes each had interceptions with Johnson’s fumble return for a score in between as the Bucs took a 36-0 lead into the break.
Krogh and Milton Calafell combined for 6-of-12 passing for 31 yards for the Barracudas, who were stuffed for minus-32 yards on 27 carries.
South Dade hosts Southridge (0-5) at Harris Field on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“I expect the same intensity,” Hudson said. “We’re getting ready for the second half of the season and we like the momentum we’ve got. We respect our opponent.”
South Dade
(5-0) 14 22 0 12 -- 48
Coral Reef
(2-4) 0 0 0 0 -- 0
South Dade – Dunklin 29 fumble return (Moreno kick)
South Dade – Sanders 54 pass from Urrea (Navia kick)
South Dade – Urrea 6 run (pass failed)
South Dade – Johnson 4 fumble return (pass failed)
South Dade – Moreno 28 field goal
South Dade – Shropshire 5 run (Navia kick)
South Dade – Ladaker 30 pass from Urrea (pass failed)
South Dade – Bruce 4 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: South Dade: Urrea 6-23, Sanders 2-20, Bruce 2-12, J.Durham 4-8, Ladaker 2-6, Shropshire 3-2. Coral Reef: Manach 2-20, Mole 3-16, Dean 5-0, Demetrius 1-0, Ervin 1--1, Calafell 6--7, Krogh 6--20.
PASSING: South Dade: Urrea 7-12-1, 167, Sanders 0-1-0, 0. Coral Reef: Krogh 4-9-2, 20, Calafell 2-3-0, 11.
RECEIVING: South Dade: Sanders 3-115, Ladaker 2-33, Bruce 1-12, Kinsom 1-7. Coral Reef: Manach 2-11, Calafell 1-11, Moore 1-5, Mole 1-3, Pino 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.