The FWC has 26 new hunts for wild turkey, alligator, wild hog, deer and quail on the Youth Hunting Program calendar.
These mentored hunts provide youth who have never hunted with opportunities to learn about conservation and gain new outdoor skills.
Please get the word out so that the FWC can introduce a new generation to hunting!
The Youth Hunting Program offers youth between 12 and 17 years of age mentored hunting opportunities.
To participate, youth must successfully complete a hunter safety course and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Volunteers provide places to hunt, meals and mentors at these family-oriented hunts.
In addition, these hunts will adhere to CDC guidelines related to social distancing.
