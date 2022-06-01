In 2022, there were 299 schools competing in baseball at the D 1 level. A trip to Omaha and the College World Series is every teams dream. 64 teams make the NCAA Tournament. There are 16 Regional sites where four teams compete in double-elimination play. The 16 survivors compete at 8 Super Regional sites and play best of three. The eight winners of the Super Regionals make up the College World Series field. The top 16 teams nationally are chosen as Regional hosts. The top 8 earn the right to host a Super Regional if they win their Regional.
The Miami Hurricanes (39-18) earned the right to host and play all their games at Mark Light Field on the road to Omaha. For the 28th time UM will host a regional. The Canes hold the all-time NCAA Regional Record of 129-50 (.721%) , 88-17 (.838%) at the Light.
Miami is hosting the Coral Gables Regional. The No. 2 seed is the Arizona Wildcats (37-23, No. 3 is the Ole Miss Rebels (32-22) and the No. 4 seed is the Canisius Golden Griffens. The Canes and the Go Griffs open play Friday at noon. The Cats and Rebs go at 7:00. The losers play early Saturday and the winners Saturday night. The early Saturday winner plays the Saturday night loser early Sunday. There will be one undefeated and one team with a single loss after the early Sunday game and they will play Sunday night. Should the undefeated team prevail they advance to the Super Regional. If Sunday ends with two single loss teams a deciding game will be played on Monday.
The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Hattiesburg Regional where No. 11 Southern Mississippi (43-16) hosts. LSU (38-20), Kennesaw St. (35-26) and Army West Point (31-23) complete the regional.
The winners of the Coral Gables and Hattiesburg Regionals will play best of three between June 10-13 for a spot in the CWS.
The Hurricanes are very fortunate earning the highly coveted top eight seed. Miami lost six of their last eight including an 0-2 disappointing ACC Tournament showing.
Local baseball guru John Pavone texted me yesterday asking how UM could be a No. 6 seed after their play the last two weeks.
I responded that they were lucky, very lucky! The teams immediately behind Miami in the national rankings were all having a tough last two weeks in their seasons and could not rise above the Canes.
I was in the Hurricanes Baseball locker room at noon Monday watching the NCAA Selection Show with the team, coaches and fellow media. Early in the show eight small boxes appeared together on the screen representing the top seeds. It was as if it went unnoticed by the players. Head Coach Gino DiMare who was standing in the back of the room and walked up right behind the team and asked if anyone noticed anything. One player turned and said I want to hear it. Gino was all smiles. It was great being able to share those moments with the players when the notifications of their seeds and opponents were formally announced.
Miami Baseball is in a great spot. Omaha is within reach. For the Canes to advance things must change. It’s ‘take the bull by the horns time.’
As Dolly Parton put it, “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.”
Fear must go out the window, like Tina Fey says, “ You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the waterslide, overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.”
Babe Ruth’s words, “Never let the fear of striking out get in your way.”
Let’s hope the new beginning brings a turnaround and a loose and confident Canes attitude takes the field Friday. Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.