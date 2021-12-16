After a National search Dan Radakovich, 63, has been hired as the new University of Miami Athletic Director.
Radakovich replaces Blake James who was responsible for large increases in fund raising, state of the art facilities for the Football, Basketball and Baseball programs, and the rise of graduation rates among Hurricane athletes to where they now stand with America’s most prestigious institutions.
Radakovich left Clemson where he had been A.D. since December 2012. While he was at Clemson the Tigers won College Football National Championships in 2016 and 2018 under Coach Dabo Swinney.
Radakovich earned his undergraduate degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1980. From there he earned an M.B.A. from the University of Miami in 1982 before embarking on his administrative career.
Best wishes to Blake and Dan and in their futures.
In football news, whoops, last week I reported the early signing day for college recruiting was 12/8. It’s actually 12/15, giving new head coach Mario Cristobal another week to convince four and five star high school seniors interested in playing elsewhere to decommit and come to The U. We will have a complete report on the new class next week.
The Football Canes are off to El Paso to play Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on December 31.
- - - - - - - - - - - -
On Dec. 8, the Miami Men (8-3,1-0 ACC) hosted the Lipscomb Bisons (5-4) at the Watsco Center. The visitors got off to a good start hitting three from deep while the Canes were 0-4 from beyond the arc as the Bisons took a 24-21 lead with 5:42 left in the half.
Miami responded with a 14-0 run before a late Lipscomb bucket made it a 35-26 home advantage at the break.
This was a game where Lipscomb was competitive for 14 minutes before Miami dominated the last 26.
After an early second half 13-5 UM run, the Bisons never were closer than down 14. The final was 76-59.
Kam McGusty led the Canes with a career high 29 points. Isaiah Wong added 20. Jordan Miller had 12 points and 9 rebounds.
Keys in this win were Miami out rebounding Lipscomb, forcing 15 turnovers and limiting their shooters to 37.1% from the field and 25% from the three point line.
Sunday, Dec. 12 found Miami up in Brooklyn at the Barkley’s Center opening the Hall of Fame Invitational against the 7-4 Fordham Rams.
The Canes prevailed 72-66 for their fourth consecutive win but it was never easy.
It was another slow start for Miami as they missed 12 of 16 from the floor early and found themselves on the short end of a 37-35 halftime score.
The script against the Rams was similar to the Canes previous three wins.
Miami came out in the second half and went up 51-39 on a 16-0 run after Fordham increased the lead to four with the opening second half basket.
The Rams fought back with a 12-2 run closing the score to 57-53 before Miami scored the next six going up 10 with 3:37 remaining.
The Rams were forced to foul when they could get no closer and the Canes came through at the stripe (15-19). This was an official 6 point win but the Canes were up 9 and waiting for the buzzer with 01.8 left when a Ram threw up and made a long three as the game ended. Miami won the boards 41-32 and held Fordham to 21.1% (8-38) on three point shots. Miami had 11 turnovers but 7 were for offensive fouls that most of, in my opinion were somewhat dubious to say the least.
Coaches Jim Larranaga and Chris Caputo’s responses to some of those calls made me think we were all seeing things differently than the men in stripes. This team is playing a new style of Miami basketball with “the bigs” Jordan Miller and Sam Waardenburg touching the ball on almost every possession and sharing the ball now the major focus of the offense.
Charlie Moore led the way and was awarded the MVP Trophy. Charlie led all scorers with 18 points, had 7 rebounds and added three steals. Wong had 18, McGusty 15 and Jordan Miller just missed a double double with 8 points and 9 boards.
Waardenburg only took two shots and did not score but his presence is invaluable every minute he’s on the floor.
One note for the future, freshman Wooga Poplar made one of the most amazing coast to coast dashes ending in a slam dunk I’ve ever seen. We will see more. Next up Stetson at home 7:00 PM on Monday, Dec. 20.
- - - - - - - - - - -
The LadyCanes only played once last week. On Sunday they welcomed the Robert Morris Lady Colonials. Robert Morris was missing two of their top players as well as the head coach and were overwhelmed as Miami extended their home record to 7-0.
Scoring a season high 86, the Lady Canes held the Lady Colonials to 45 in the 41 point win. Eight Canes had six or more points and another eight had four or more rebounds. 48 of the 86 points came from off the bench. Freshmen added 30 with Lashae Dwyer netting 15, Jasmyne Roberts 9 and Ja’Leah Williams 6. Lola Pendande had a double double with 10 points and 15 boards. Karla
Erjavec shot 6-7 for 14. Mykea Gray, back from yet another injury had 6 and Paula Fraile Ruiz was finally able to make her Miami debut and the Canes bench exploded with joy when Paula made her first basket.
Next up is the ACC opener against Head Coach Katie Meier’s Alma Mater the Duke Blue Devils. Go Canes!
