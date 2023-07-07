Nearly $180,000 will support habitat restoration and angler engagement in the Florida Keys, Hawaii, and Alaska.
NOAA Fisheries is funding four projects in 2023 to restore habitat through the coastal National Fish Habitat Partnerships.
These projects will actively engage local communities, including anglers, who make critical contributions to fish habitat conservation nationwide.
The projects demonstrate NOAA’s commitment to restoring fish habitat and supporting access to sustainable saltwater recreational fishing, a popular pastime that boosts the U.S. economy.
Florida Keys Seagrass Restoration Sponsoring Partnership: Atlantic Coastal Fish Habitat Partnership
Over the next year, Coastal Conservation Association Florida and Sea & Shoreline, LLC, will work with volunteers to restore damaged seagrass beds in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.
The park borders the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
From 1995 to 2015, the amount of damaged seagrass habitat in the sanctuary nearly doubled. This was mainly due to scarring from propellers and vessel groundings on seagrass beds.
This project is sponsored by the Atlantic Coastal Fish Habitat Partnership and made possible by an agreement with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
Other projects include:
- Community-Based Coral Restoration in West Oahu, Hawaii
- Restoring Stream Banks with Anglers near Anchorage, Alaska
- Restoration and Angler Outreach near Juneau, Alaska
