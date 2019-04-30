NASCAR Tickets on sale Tomorrow

TICKETS FOR 2019 FORD CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY GO ON SALE WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Be a part of the celebration as NASCAR crowns its champions at Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 15-17. Tickets to NASCAR’s Ford Championship Weekend will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, May 1. The three-day championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway features a weekend full of scintillating racing and exciting entertainment. It will mark the 18th straight year that the South Florida track has played host to the championship races in all three of NASCAR’s national series. Tickets to Ford Championship Weekend can be purchased by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Ford Championship Weekend races include the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 on Friday, November 15, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 on Saturday, November 16 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday, November 17. Champions for 2019 will be determined and celebrated on the track each of the three days.

“Since 2002, Ford Championship Weekend has been full of memorable moments, and we expect that to continue once again as NASCAR crowns its champions November 15-17,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “Ford Championship Weekend is one of the biggest events in both NASCAR and South Florida as the Ford EcoBoost 400 has sold out each of the last five years. The three-day championship event brings the whole family together for a weekend of amazing entertainment and electrifying racing.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway offers fans many ways to enjoy and experience the thrills of Ford Championship Weekend, including: