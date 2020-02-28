Yellow was the winning color of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Joey Logano celebrated his win in yellow confetti, yellow car, and yellow fire suit. This marked Logano’s second consecutive Pennzoil 400 win. Although he took home the win, Logano didn’t take the lead for good until the final restart. Ryan Blaney had been leading before the last lap caution, but chose to come to pit road for four fresh tires. Blaney’s decision didn’t pay off as seven drivers gambled with old tires and were able to hold their position. Jimmie Johnson, finishing fifth, was the highest finisher among those who pitted for new tires. This is surprising, considering having a new set of tires helps increase your speed. Typically, drivers with new tires can outrun anyone who pitted, but on Sunday, we saw the opposite happen. It will be interesting to see if this continues moving forward, because if it does it could really change how crew chiefs make decisions at the end of races. Because so many drivers chose not to get tires, the race resulted in uncommon names finishing in the top-10. These included Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, and Ty Dillon. This group of young drivers is quite unique in that they aren’t names you usually see in the top-10 week in and week out. The grouping came about in part from the new package NASCAR debuted last year, making racing in NASCAR just that more competitive. The package allows for more competitive racing and as we witnessed Sunday, we see more drivers in contention for the win each week. making the sport more compelling for the fans. The NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22 is sure to be a great show. Especially with how both the DAYTONA 500 and the Pennzoil 400 have resulted, there has been great racing to start the season and it’s sure to bleed over into our March race. The great racing we saw the last two weekends didn’t just happen in the Cup series, as there has also been thrilling action in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series as well. As for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300, Chase Briscoe took home the win, as he led 89 laps after a rain-delay. Briscoe led the final restart on Lap 169 of 200, beating Austin Cindric by 2.874 seconds. This victory marked Briscoe’s first win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and his third in the series. With Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer – a trio that combined to win 21-of-33 races last season – now rookies in the Cup Series, it has been a topic of debate as to which drivers will compete for the checkered flag every week this year in their absence. While much of the preseason attention was on Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson to fill this void, Briscoe is proving he is a driver who could step up and emerge as a major player in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. From the looks of it, Briscoe is on the right track for success at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he won the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 200. Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in his very own Kyle Busch Motorsports truck on Friday night. Clearly, Busch can do it all. Winning all five of his truck races in 2019 and having a seven-race win streak dating to 2018, this year was expected to be no different. It’s been neat to see Busch on this kind of streak in the truck series. While NASCAR puts a limit on the amount of races Cup drivers can compete in in the other two national series, Busch tends to compete in as many races as possible. To see him dominate that way he has really speaks to how talented of a driver he is and makes you wonder just how many wins he will end up with by the time he retires. After much of an eventful race weekend, we can expect to see more competitive spirits when the trucks and cars return to HomesteadMiami Speedway March 20-22. If the groove continues, we will be in for a treat down here in South Florida. But first, they will stay on the west coast for events at Auto Club Speedway and Phoenix Raceway, before heading back to the east coast for Atlanta Motor Speedway.
NASCAR ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 PM (ET) NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway Tune In: FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Saturday, February 29 at 4:00 PM (ET) NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway Tune In: FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is off this weekend and will return to action Saturday, March 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
UPCOMING EVENTS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY
Feb 29 Performance Driving Group
Mar. 27-29 NASCAR Racing Experience
Mar. 31 Florida Track Days
Apr. 3-5 Lucas Oil School of Racing
Apr. 3 Fast Lane Friday
2020 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY NASCAR DATES
Mar. 20 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race
Mar. 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race
Mar. 22 NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 4
